Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-208/2023

13 October 2023

Extraordinary announcement

OTP Bank Plc. (hereinafter: the Issuer) hereby informs money and capital market participants that, as part of a supervisory measure in its decision No. H-JÉ-III-50/2023 − dated 11 October 2023 and received on 13 October 2023 − the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) warned the Issuer as follows:

The MNB warns the Issuer that, in order to comply with the legal requirements, it must always fully comply with its annual reporting obligation, which is part of the regular information obligation, and to this end, publish its contents in an XHTML format file that does not contain executable code.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary