Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-208/2023
13 October 2023
Extraordinary announcement
OTP Bank Plc. (hereinafter: the Issuer) hereby informs money and capital market participants that, as part of a supervisory measure in its decision No. H-JÉ-III-50/2023 − dated 11 October 2023 and received on 13 October 2023 − the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) warned the Issuer as follows:
The MNB warns the Issuer that, in order to comply with the legal requirements, it must always fully comply with its annual reporting obligation, which is part of the regular information obligation, and to this end, publish its contents in an XHTML format file that does not contain executable code.
