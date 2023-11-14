1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Attila Becsei
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
person closely associated
András Becsei
Deputy CEO of OTP Bank Plc
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
OTP Bank Plc
b)
LEI
529900W3MOO00A18X956
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type
Ordinary Share issued by OTP Bank Plc
of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: HU0000061726
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
13,850 HUF/ Share
3
d)
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume
3 is the aggregated volume
-
Price
13,850 HUF / share is the weighted average price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-11-13; 15:28 (UTC)
f)
Place of the transaction
Budapest Stock Exchange
MIC-kód: XBUD
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
OTP Bank Nyrt is a Hungary-based commercial bank. The Bank's operations are structured into three business segments: Retail, Corporate and Private banking. The Retail banking segment is involved in account management, bankcards and electronic services through telephone, mobile phone and Internet. The Corporate banking segment offers account-keeping services, financing, investments and electronic services for medium-sized and large companies. The private banking segment offers Hungarian Forint and foreign currencies account management, investment and fund management and loan facilities. The Bank's specialized services, including car leasing, investment funds and insurance are developed and offered by the Bank's subsidiaries, including OTP Fund Management Ltd, OTP Life Annuity Ltd, OTP Travel Ltd, OTP Mortgage Bank and OTP Factoring Ltd, among others.