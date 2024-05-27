End-of-day quote
OTP Bank : Extraordinary Information
May 27, 2024 at 12:49 am EDT
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Péter Csányi
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc.
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
OTP Bank Plc
b)
LEI
529900W3MOO00A18X956
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type
Ordinary Share issued by OTP Bank Plc
of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: HU0000061726
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of a stock option under the preferential share
purchase program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
12,644 HUF/ Share
1,618
d)
Aggregated information
1,618 is the aggregated volume
-
Aggregated volume
-
Price
12,644 HUF / share is the weighted average price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-05-24; 8:09
f)
Place of the transaction
OTC (OTP Bank Plc)
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Antal Kovács
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc.
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
OTP Bank Plc
b)
LEI
529900W3MOO00A18X956
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type
Ordinary Share issued by OTP Bank Plc
of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: HU0000061726
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of a stock option under the preferential share
purchase program
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
12,644 HUF/ Share
5,131
d)
Aggregated information
5,131 is the aggregated volume
-
Aggregated volume
-
Price
12,644 HUF / share is the weighted average price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-05-24; 9:16
f)
Place of the transaction
OTC (OTP Bank Plc)
OTP Bank Nyrt is a Hungary-based commercial bank. The Bankâs operations are structured into three business segments: Retail, Corporate and Private banking. The Retail banking segment is involved in account management, bankcards and electronic services through telephone, mobile phone and Internet. The Corporate banking segment offers account-keeping services, financing, investments and electronic services for medium-sized and large companies. The private banking segment offers Hungarian Forint and foreign currencies account management, investment and fund management and loan facilities. The Bankâs specialized services, including car leasing, investment funds and insurance are developed and offered by the Bank's subsidiaries, including OTP Fund Management Ltd, OTP Life Annuity Ltd, OTP Travel Ltd, OTP Mortgage Bank and OTP Factoring Ltd, among others.
More about the company
