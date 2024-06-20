1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

András Becsei

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Deputy CEO of OTP Bank Plc.

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

OTP Bank Plc

b)

LEI

529900W3MOO00A18X956

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type

Ordinary Share issued by OTP Bank Plc

of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: HU0000061726

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of a stock option under the preferential share

purchase program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12,644 HUF/ Share

2,550

d)

Aggregated information

2,550 is the aggregated volume

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

12,644 HUF / share is the weighted average price

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-06-19; 07:27

f)

Place of the transaction

OTC (OTP Bank Plc)

