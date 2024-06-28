Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations
Reference number: IR-241/2024
28 June 2024
Extraordinary announcement
Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
OTP Bank Plc. hereby notified the members of the capital markets of a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities based upon the received notification attached hereby in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance.
Attachment: Notification
