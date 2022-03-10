OTP Bank : GM - Invitation

Reference number: IR-027/2022 11 March 2022 Annual General Meeting Announcement of OTP Bank Plc. The Board of Directors of OTP Bank Plc. (registered office: H-1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 16., registered with the Company Court of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest under number 01-10-041585; ISIN: HU0000061726) notifies its Shareholders that its ordinary Annual General Meeting (hereinafter referred to as: General Meeting) will be held on 13 April 2022 (Wednesday) at 10:00 a.m. at the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest (1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér 7-8.). Pursuant to Section 3 (1) of the Government Decree no. 502/2020 (XI. 16.) on the re-introduction of various provisions on the operation of personal and property pooling organizations in the event of a State of Danger ("Government Decree") - subject to the Act I of 2021 on the prevention of the coronavirus pandemic -, the publication of this invitation and the holding of the General Meeting will take place in accordance with the general rules, in the traditional way, with the personal participation of the shareholders. If, as a result of a possible amendment to the applicable legal regulations, the General Meeting could not be held in person, the Company will notify its Shareholders thereof through adequate announcements. Pursuant to Section 3:272 (1) of the Civil Code, the Company hereby publishes the invitation to the General Meeting at least thirty days before the starting date of the General Meeting. In view of the pandemic situation, the Company proposes to attend the General Meeting via proxy instead of in person. I. Agenda of the General Meeting: 1.) The Company's parent company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 2021, as well as the proposal for the use of after-tax profit of the parent company and for dividend payment The report of the Board of Directors on the Company's business operation in 2021;

Proposal on the Company's parent company's financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 2021 (statement of financial position, statement of profit or loss, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in shareholders' equity, statement of cash-flows, notes to the financial statements);

cash-flows, notes to the financial statements); Proposal for the use of the after-tax profit of the parent company and for dividend payment;

after-tax profit of the parent company and for dividend payment; Proposal on the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 2021 (statement of financial position, statement of profit or loss, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in shareholders' equity, statement of cash-flows, notes to the financial statements);

cash-flows, notes to the financial statements); Report of the Supervisory Board on the annual financial statements for 2021 and its proposal regarding the use of after-tax profit;

after-tax profit; Report of the Audit Committee on the annual financial statements for 2021 and its proposal regarding the use of after-tax profit;

after-tax profit; Results of the Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 2021. 2.) Approval of the Corporate Governance Report for Y2021 3.) Evaluation of the activity of the executive officers performed in the past business year; decision on the granting of discharge of liability 4.) Election of the Company's audit firm, determination of the audit remuneration, and determination of the substantive content of the contract to be concluded with the auditor 5.) Proposal on the amendment of Article 8 Section 18, Article 8 Section 33 Subsection 23 and Article 15 Section 1 of the OTP Bank Plc.'s Articles of Association 6.) Proposal on the group-level remuneration guidelines of OTP Bank Plc. 7.) Determination of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee 8.) Authorization of the Board of Directors to acquire the Company's own shares 1

Shareholders representing at least 1% of the votes - observing the rules on the level of detail of the agenda - may request, in writing, that the Board of Directors include a particular issue in the agenda of the convened General Meeting. This right may be exercised by the minority shareholders within eight days following the publication of the General Meeting Announcement. The Board of Directors must include the motion in the agenda of the General Meeting and publish it within eight days in accordance with Article 15 of the Articles of Association. Preconditions for participation in the General Meeting and for the exercising of voting rights are that: the result of the shareholder identification procedure confirms the shareholding as at the date of the shareholder identification procedure; the shareholder be registered in the Company's Share Register by the closure of the register as specified in section III of this announcement; the shareholding and/or the voting rights of the shareholder do not violate the legal regulations or the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, and the Company shall check this circumstance. The Company asks KELER Central Depository Private Company Limited by Shares (hereinafter: KELER Ltd.) to perform shareholder identification for the date of the General Meeting (including any Reconvened General Meeting), as a corporate event. The date of the shareholder identification (record date) is 6 April 2022 (Wednesday). The rules pertaining to the shareholder identification process are set out in the latest effective regulations of KELER Ltd. The COAF number of the corporate event is: HU20220224002921. The Company, at 18:00 Budapest time on the second working day before the General Meeting (or Reconvened General Meeting), shall delete all the data in the Share Register, and concurrently with this it shall register the results of the shareholder identification process in the Share Register, and shall close it with the results of the shareholder identification. After this any entry related to a shareholder's shareholding may only be made, at the earliest, on the working day following the closure of the General Meeting or following the day of the non-quorate General Meeting. Only persons whose names are registered in the Share Register at the time of its closure are entitled to exercise shareholder rights at the General Meeting (including any Reconvened General Meeting). The closure of the Share Register will not limit the right of any person registered in the Share Register in respect of the transfer of his/her shares following the closure of the Share Register. Any transfer of shares prior to the initial day of the General Meeting shall not preclude the right of a person registered in the Share Register to participate in the General Meeting and to exercise the rights to which he/she is entitled as a shareholder. The Company, based on Subparagraph (3) of Paragraph 153 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market, draws the attention of the institutions to be registered as shareholder proxies in the Share Register to the fact that by 16:00 Budapest time on the second working day prior to the day of the General Meeting at the latest, they must indicate the shareholders represented by them, by stating the name/company name, address/registered office and the number of shares held. Any shareholder proxy who does not fulfil these requirements by the specified deadline may not exercise voting rights at the General Meeting under the law. IV. The General Meeting will be conducted with the personal presence of those entitled to participate. Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting in person or through a proxy. OTP Bank Plc. is entitled to check the personal identity of the shareholders and their proxies on the basis of documents, prior to their admission to the General Meeting. 2

The authorisations relating to representation as a proxy at the General Meeting must comply with the relevant provisions of Hungarian law. The authorisation must include, clearly and expressly, a statement of authorisation with respect to the proxy, a specification of the authoriser and of the proxy, and any limitations that may apply to the authorisation. The authorisation must be issued in the form of a notarised deed or a private document of full probative force. One representative may represent several shareholders; however, he/she must possess authorisations from every shareholder represented by him/her, either in the form of a notarised deed or a private document of full probative force. If several proxies are indicated in one authorisation, then it must be specified that, under the authorisation, each proxy may exercise his/her right of representation independently. If one shareholder is represented by several proxies, they may not vote or make statements differently from each other. The letter of proxy may be issued as valid for one general meeting, or for a specified period, but for a maximum of twelve months. The letter of proxy - in the absence of a provision to the contrary - shall extend to a general meeting convened to continue a suspended general meeting, or a general meeting that has been reconvened due to lack of quorum. If a shareholder is represented at the General Meeting by its lawful representative (e.g. chief executive, managing director, mayor, etc.), the court or company court document evidencing the right of representation - in its original form, or in the form of a copy certified as authentic by a notary public, issued not more than 30 days previously - or a certificate regarding the election of the mayor, as the case may be, must be presented at the venue of the General Meeting. When providing evidence of the existence of companies (and other organisations) registered abroad, and of the right to represent the entity issuing the authorisation, it is essential that the foreign document has to be issued by a certified public records body or that these facts have to be attested by a notary public. If the authorisation or any document submitted as evidence of the representation right was not issued in Hungary, the form of the document must satisfy the legal regulations pertaining to the certification and/or legalisation of documents issued abroad. According to these regulations, in the absence of a bilateral international agreement to the contrary, (i) the diplomatic certification and/or legalisation of the document is needed, or (ii) - if the given country is a party to the relevant international convention the furnishing of the document with an apostille is required. According to the Subparagraph (7) of Paragraph 44 of Act LXXVIII of 2017 on the Activity of attorney at law, diplomatic certification and /or legalisation or apostille certification is not required for full probative force of a document countersigned by an attorney which is under the scope of this Act, but signed by the parties abroad. Detailed information on the applicable rules is provided by the Hungarian foreign representation offices. If the document is written in a language other than English or Hungarian, then a certified Hungarian translation of the document must be presented. The authorisation and the related documents must be handed over by 14:00 Budapest time on 8 April 2022 (Friday) at the very latest, at any of the designated OTP branches listed under section X below, or − if the proxy, based on a foreign document, is representing more than one shareholder - at the Legal Directorate of OTP Bank Plc. (H-1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 16.). 3

Registration at the venue of the General Meeting will begin at the day of the General Meeting at 8:00 a.m. Budapest time. Provided that the conditions for participation at the General Meeting and for exercising voting rights are met, at the venue of the General Meeting the shareholder or his/her proxy - having provided proof of his/her identity and signed the attendance sheet - may request a voting device, which entitles him/her to vote and participate in the General Meeting. Any given shareholder (including a shareholder represented by a shareholder's proxy) is only entitled to use a single voting device (book of voting slips). VI. We remind our Shareholders that participating and voting at the General Meeting is subject to observation of the provisions set forth under points II, III, IV and V of this announcement. VII. Should the General Meeting not be quorate by 10:00 a.m. Budapest time on 13 April 2022 (Wednesday), the Board of Directors shall convene the General Meeting for 10:00 a.m. Budapest time on 25 April 2022 (Monday), at the OTP Bank's premises (H-1131 Budapest, Babér utca 9.), with the agenda specified in section I (Reconvened General Meeting). The Reconvened General Meeting shall be deemed to have a quorum regardless of the number of shareholders present. We remind our Shareholders that participating and voting at the Reconvened General Meeting is subject to observation of the provisions set forth under points II, III, IV and V of this announcement, with the difference that in the case of a Reconvened General Meeting the (record) date of the shareholder identification is 14 April 2022 (Thursday);

registration at the venue of the Reconvened General Meeting will also begin at the day of the Reconvened General Meeting at 8:00 a.m. Budapest time, and furthermore

if the proxy, based on a foreign document, is representing more than one shareholder at the Reconvened General Meeting, then the authorisation and the related documents must be submitted to the Legal Directorate of OTP Bank Plc. (H-1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 16.), by 16:00 Budapest time on 20 April 2022 (Wednesday) at the latest. VIII. We recommend that those of our Shareholders who intend to participate in the General Meeting consult with their securities account provider regarding the tasks and deadlines that need to be performed and met in order to ensure their participation in the shareholder verification process to be conducted by KELER Ltd. IX. The written documents related to the General Meeting will be available from 22 March 2022 (Tuesday) at the Budapest Regional Branch of OTP Bank Plc. (H-1052 Budapest, V. Deák Ferenc utca 7-9.), as well as on the website of the Company (www.otpbank.hu), on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (www.bet.hu), and on the website operated by the Supervisory Authority (https://kozzetetelek.mnb.hu). Designated OTP branches: Budapest 1011 Budapest, Iskola u. 38-42. 1025 Budapest, Törökvész út 1/a. 1013 Budapest, Alagút u. 3. 1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 121. (Budagyöngye) 1015 Budapest, Széna tér 7. 1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 15. 1021 Budapest, Hüvösvölgyi út 138. (Stop Shop) 1033 Budapest, Szentendrei u. 115. (Auchan) 1024 Budapest, Fény u. 11-13. 1039 Budapest, Heltai J. tér 2. 1025 Budapest, Szépvölgyi út 4/b. 1041 Budapest, Erzsébet u. 50. 4