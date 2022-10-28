Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  OTP Bank Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
8958.00 HUF   +0.65%
02:33a Otp Bank : Half year ended June 30, 2022, IFRS consolidated
PU
01:23aOtp Bank : IFRS separate 1H 2022
PU
01:23aOtp Bank : IFRS consolidated 1H 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

OTP Bank : Half year ended June 30, 2022, IFRS consolidated

10/28/2022 | 02:33am EDT
OTP BANK PLC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

IN ACCORDANCE WITH

INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING

STANDARDS AS ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2022

Table of Contents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2022...........................................

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE

2022.........................................................................................................................................................................................................

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2022

.........................................................................................................................................................................................

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30

JUNE 2022 ..............................................................................................................................................................................................

9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH-FLOWS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 .........................

10

NOTE 1: ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS............................................

12

1.1.

General information ......................................................................................................................................................

12

1.2.

Basis of Accounting ......................................................................................................................................................

13

NOTE 2: SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ....................................................................................

15

2.1.

Basis of Presentation .....................................................................................................................................................

15

2.2.

Foreign currency translation..........................................................................................................................................

15

2.3.

Principles of consolidation ............................................................................................................................................

16

2.4.

Accounting for acquisitions...........................................................................................................................................

16

2.5.

Securities at amortized cost ...........................................................................................................................................

17

2.6.

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss .......................................................................................................

17

2.7.

Hedge accounting ..........................................................................................................................................................

19

2.8.

Offsetting.......................................................................................................................................................................

20

2.9.

Embedded derivatives ...................................................................................................................................................

20

2.10.

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income .......................................................................................

20

2.11. Loans, placements with other banks, repo receivables and loss allowance for loan and placements and repo receivable

losses ............................................................................................................................................................................

21

2.12.

Modified assets..............................................................................................................................................................

23

2.13.

Purchased or originated credit impaired financial assets ...............................................................................................

23

2.14.

Loss allowance ..............................................................................................................................................................

24

2.15.

Sale and repurchase agreements, security lending.........................................................................................................

26

2.16.

Associates and other investments ..................................................................................................................................

26

2.17.

Property and equipment, Intangible assets ....................................................................................................................

27

2.18.

Inventories.....................................................................................................................................................................

28

2.19.

Government grants and government assistance.............................................................................................................

28

2.20.

Financial liabilities ........................................................................................................................................................

28

2.21.

Leases............................................................................................................................................................................

29

2.22.

Investment properties ....................................................................................................................................................

30

2.23.

Share capital ..................................................................................................................................................................

30

2.24.

Treasury shares..............................................................................................................................................................

30

2.25.

Non-current assets held-for-sale and discontinued operations.......................................................................................

30

2.26.

Interest income and income similar to interest income and interest expense.................................................................

31

2.27.

Fees and Commissions ..................................................................................................................................................

31

2.28.

Profit from associates ....................................................................................................................................................

32

2.29.

Income tax.....................................................................................................................................................................

32

2.30.

Banking tax ...................................................................................................................................................................

33

2.31.

Off-balance sheet commitments and contingent liabilities ............................................................................................

33

2.32.

Share-based payment.....................................................................................................................................................

33

2.33.

Employee benefits .........................................................................................................................................................

33

2.34. Biological assets and agricultural produce ....................................................................................................................

34

2.35. Consolidated Statement of Cash-flows..........................................................................................................................

34

2.36.

Segment reporting .........................................................................................................................................................

34

2.37.

Comparative balances....................................................................................................................................................

34

NOTE 3:

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND DECISIONS IN THE APPLICATION OF ACCOUNTING

POLICIES ....................................................................................................................................................................

35

3.1.

Loss allowances on financial instruments exposed to credit risk...................................................................................

35

3.2.

Valuation of instruments without direct quotations.......................................................................................................

35

3.3.

Provisions......................................................................................................................................................................

35

3.4.

Impairment on goodwill ................................................................................................................................................

36

3.5.

Business model..............................................................................................................................................................

36

3.6.

Contractual cash-flow characteristics of financial assets...............................................................................................

36

NOTE 4:

IMPACT OF ECONOMIC SITUATION AND CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) ON THE GROUP..........................

38

NOTE 5:

CASH, AMOUNTS DUE FROM BANKS AND BALANCES WITH THE NATIONAL BANKS (in HUF mn) .....

43

NOTE 6:

PLACEMENTS WITH OTHER BANKS, NET OF LOSS ALLOWANCE FOR PLACEMENTS (in HUF mn).......

44

NOTE 7:

REPO RECEIVABLES (in HUF mn) ..........................................................................................................................

45

NOTE 8:

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (in HUF mn) .........................................

46

NOTE 9:

SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in HUF mn) ......................

48

NOTE 10:

SECURITIES AT AMORTIZED COST (in HUF mn) ................................................................................................

51

NOTE 11:

LOANS AT AMORTIZED COST AND AT FAIR VALUE (in HUF mn) .................................................................

53

NOTE 12:

ASSOCIATES AND OTHER INVESTMENTS (in HUF mn) ....................................................................................

56

NOTE 13:

PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS (in HUF mn)..................................................................

57

NOTE 14:

INVESTMENT PROPERTIES (in HUF mn)...............................................................................................................

65

NOTE 15:

DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL ASSETS DESIGNATED AS HEDGE ACCOUNTING (in HUF mn) .........................

67

NOTE 16:

OTHER ASSETS (in HUF mn)....................................................................................................................................

68

NOTE 17: AMOUNTS DUE TO BANKS, THE NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS, DEPOSITS FROM THE NATIONAL

BANKS AND OTHER BANKS (in HUF mn).............................................................................................................

70

NOTE 18:

REPO LIABILITIES (in HUF mn)...............................................................................................................................

71

NOTE 19:

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (in HUF mn).......

72

NOTE 20:

DEPOSITS FROM CUSTOMERS (in HUF mn).........................................................................................................

73

NOTE 21:

LIABILITIES FROM ISSUED SECURITIES (in HUF mn) .......................................................................................

74

NOTE 22:

DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL LIABILITIES HELD FOR TRADING (in HUF mn)....................................................

77

NOTE 23:

DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AS HEDGE ACCOUNTING (in HUF mn) .................

78

NOTE 24:

PROVISIONS AND OTHER LIABILITIES (in HUF mn)..........................................................................................

79

NOTE 25:

SUBORDINATED BONDS AND LOANS (in HUF mn) ...........................................................................................

81

NOTE 26:

SHARE CAPITAL (in HUF mn)..................................................................................................................................

82

NOTE 27:

RETAINED EARNINGS AND RESERVES (in HUF mn) .........................................................................................

83

NOTE 28:

TREASURY SHARES (in HUF mn) ...........................................................................................................................

87

NOTE 29:

NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (in HUF mn).......................................................................................................

88

NOTE 30:

INTEREST INCOME, INCOME SIMILAR TO INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (in HUF mn) ....................

89

NOTE 31:

LOSS ALLOWANCES / IMPAIRMENT / PROVISIONS (in HUF mn) ....................................................................

90

NOTE 32: NET PROFIT FROM FEES AND COMMISSIONS (in HUF mn)..............................................................................

91

NOTE 33: GAIN AND LOSSES BY TRANSACTIONS (in HUF mn) ........................................................................................

94

NOTE 34: OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES AND OTHER ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (in HUF mn)

......................................................................................................................................................................................

96

NOTE 35:

INCOME TAXES (in HUF mn)...................................................................................................................................

98

NOTE 36:

LEASES (in HUF mn)................................................................................................................................................

101

NOTE 37:

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT (in HUF mn) .................................................................................................

104

37.1.

Credit risk....................................................................................................................................................................

104

37.2. Maturity analysis of assets, liabilities and liquidity risk..............................................................................................

121

37.3. Net foreign currency position and foreign currency risk .............................................................................................

126

37.4. Interest rate risk management......................................................................................................................................

127

37.5.

Market risk ..................................................................................................................................................................

136

37.6.

Capital management ....................................................................................................................................................

140

NOTE 38: RECLASSIFICATION AND TRANSFER OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn) .................................

142

NOTE 39: OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS AND DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn)....................

143

NOTE 40: SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS (in HUF mn)..........................................................

145

NOTE 41: RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (in HUF mn) ...............................................................................................

151

NOTE 42: SIGNIFICANT SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES (in HUF mn) .......................................................................

154

NOTE 43: TRUST ACTIVITIES (in HUF mn) ...........................................................................................................................

158

NOTE 44: CONCENTRATION OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES............................................................................................

159

NOTE 45: EARNINGS PER SHARE (in HUF mn) ....................................................................................................................

160

NOTE 46: NET GAIN OR LOSS REALIZED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn).............................................

162

NOTE 47: FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn)..............................................................................

164

47.1. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities .................................................................................................................

165

47.2. Fair value of derivative instruments ............................................................................................................................

166

47.3. Types of hedge accounting..........................................................................................................................................

169

47.4.

Fair value levels ..........................................................................................................................................................

179

NOTE 48: SEGMENT REPORTING BY BUSINESS AND GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS (in HUF mn) ...........................

185

NOTE 49: DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (in HUF mn) .......................................................................................................

198

NOTE 50: SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022.....................................

199

NOTE 51: POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS .........................................................................................................................

202

OTP BANK PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE

2022

(in HUF mn)

Note

30/06/2022

31/12/2021

30/06/2021

Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National

Banks

5.

2,312,423

2,556,035

1,983,486

Placements with other banks, net of loss allowance for placements

6.

1,765,735

1,584,861

1,727,059

Repo receivables

7.

32,650

61,052

107,849

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

8.

462,602

341,397

234,797

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

9.

2,103,518

2,224,510

2,128,320

Securities at amortized cost

10.

4,802,056

3,891,335

3,232,248

Loans at amortized cost

11.

15,405,467

13,493,183

12,017,606

Loans mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss

11.

1,177,408

1,068,111

941,322

Finance lease receivables

35.

1,303,199

1,182,628

1,107,012

Associates and other investments

12.

78,838

67,222

40,028

Property and equipment

13.

434,972

411,136

388,331

Intangible assets and goodwill

13.

221,776

248,631

230,446

Right-of-use assets

35.

55,375

50,726

42,697

Investment properties

14.

30,248

29,882

40,766

Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting

15.

35,218

18,757

13,034

Deferred tax assets

35.

59,107

15,109

21,605

Current income tax receivables

35.

32,875

29,978

35,218

Other assets

16.

508,757

276,785

253,078

Assets classified as held for sale / discontinued operations

49.

-

2,046

5,821

TOTAL ASSETS

30,822,224

27,553,384

24,550,723

Amounts due to banks, the National Governments,

deposits from the National Banks and other banks

17.

1,658,429

1,567,348

1,606,883

Repo liabilities

18.

303,435

79,047

275,942

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

19.

42,562

41,184

31,804

Deposits from customers

20.

23,552,122

21,068,644

18,258,676

Liabilities from issued securities

21.

405,399

436,325

497,045

Derivative financial liabilities held for trading

22.

383,245

202,716

84,389

Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting

23.

39,328

11,228

2,193

Leasing liabilities

36.

61,200

53,286

44,817

Deferred tax liabilities

35.

26,399

24,045

22,356

Current income tax payable

35.

118,742

36,581

42,144

Provisions

24.

140,521

119,799

117,777

Other liabilities

24.

620,158

598,081

597,128

Subordinated bonds and loans

25.

302,379

278,334

267,378

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as

held for sale / discontinued operations

49.

-

-

5,268

TOTAL LIABILITIES

27,653,919

24,516,618

21,853,800

Share capital

26.

28,000

28,000

28,000

Retained earnings and reserves

27.

3,242,096

3,109,509

2,768,248

Treasury shares

28.

(108,606)

(106,941)

(104,055)

Total equity attributable to the parent

3,161,490

3,030,568

2,692,193

Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest

29.

6,815

6,198

4,730

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

3,168,305

3,036,766

2,696,923

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

30,822,224

27,553,384

24,550,723

OTP Bank Plc Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
