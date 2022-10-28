OTP Bank : Half year ended June 30, 2022, IFRS consolidated

OTP BANK PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE

2022

(in HUF mn)

Note 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 30/06/2021

Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National

Banks 5. 2,312,423 2,556,035 1,983,486

Placements with other banks, net of loss allowance for placements 6. 1,765,735 1,584,861 1,727,059

Repo receivables 7. 32,650 61,052 107,849

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 8. 462,602 341,397 234,797

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income 9. 2,103,518 2,224,510 2,128,320

Securities at amortized cost 10. 4,802,056 3,891,335 3,232,248

Loans at amortized cost 11. 15,405,467 13,493,183 12,017,606

Loans mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 11. 1,177,408 1,068,111 941,322

Finance lease receivables 35. 1,303,199 1,182,628 1,107,012

Associates and other investments 12. 78,838 67,222 40,028

Property and equipment 13. 434,972 411,136 388,331

Intangible assets and goodwill 13. 221,776 248,631 230,446

Right-of-use assets 35. 55,375 50,726 42,697

Investment properties 14. 30,248 29,882 40,766

Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting 15. 35,218 18,757 13,034

Deferred tax assets 35. 59,107 15,109 21,605

Current income tax receivables 35. 32,875 29,978 35,218

Other assets 16. 508,757 276,785 253,078

Assets classified as held for sale / discontinued operations 49. - 2,046 5,821

TOTAL ASSETS 30,822,224 27,553,384 24,550,723

Amounts due to banks, the National Governments,

deposits from the National Banks and other banks 17. 1,658,429 1,567,348 1,606,883

Repo liabilities 18. 303,435 79,047 275,942

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 19. 42,562 41,184 31,804

Deposits from customers 20. 23,552,122 21,068,644 18,258,676

Liabilities from issued securities 21. 405,399 436,325 497,045

Derivative financial liabilities held for trading 22. 383,245 202,716 84,389

Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting 23. 39,328 11,228 2,193

Leasing liabilities 36. 61,200 53,286 44,817

Deferred tax liabilities 35. 26,399 24,045 22,356

Current income tax payable 35. 118,742 36,581 42,144

Provisions 24. 140,521 119,799 117,777

Other liabilities 24. 620,158 598,081 597,128

Subordinated bonds and loans 25. 302,379 278,334 267,378

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as

held for sale / discontinued operations 49. - - 5,268

TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,653,919 24,516,618 21,853,800

Share capital 26. 28,000 28,000 28,000

Retained earnings and reserves 27. 3,242,096 3,109,509 2,768,248

Treasury shares 28. (108,606) (106,941) (104,055)

Total equity attributable to the parent 3,161,490 3,030,568 2,692,193

Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest 29. 6,815 6,198 4,730

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,168,305 3,036,766 2,696,923