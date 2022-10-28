OTP Bank : Half year ended June 30, 2022, IFRS consolidated
OTP BANK PLC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
IN ACCORDANCE WITH
INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING
STANDARDS AS ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
30 JUNE 2022
Table of Contents
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2022...........................................
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE
2022.........................................................................................................................................................................................................
6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
30 JUNE 2022
.........................................................................................................................................................................................
8
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30
JUNE 2022 ..............................................................................................................................................................................................
9
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH-FLOWS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 .........................
10
NOTE 1: ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS............................................
12
1.1.
General information ......................................................................................................................................................
12
1.2.
Basis of Accounting ......................................................................................................................................................
13
NOTE 2: SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ....................................................................................
15
2.1.
Basis of Presentation .....................................................................................................................................................
15
2.2.
Foreign currency translation..........................................................................................................................................
15
2.3.
Principles of consolidation ............................................................................................................................................
16
2.4.
Accounting for acquisitions...........................................................................................................................................
16
2.5.
Securities at amortized cost ...........................................................................................................................................
17
2.6.
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss .......................................................................................................
17
2.7.
Hedge accounting ..........................................................................................................................................................
19
2.8.
Offsetting.......................................................................................................................................................................
20
2.9.
Embedded derivatives ...................................................................................................................................................
20
2.10.
Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income .......................................................................................
20
2.11. Loans, placements with other banks, repo receivables and loss allowance for loan and placements and repo receivable
losses ............................................................................................................................................................................
21
2.12.
Modified assets..............................................................................................................................................................
23
2.13.
Purchased or originated credit impaired financial assets ...............................................................................................
23
2.14.
Loss allowance ..............................................................................................................................................................
24
2.15.
Sale and repurchase agreements, security lending.........................................................................................................
26
2.16.
Associates and other investments ..................................................................................................................................
26
2.17.
Property and equipment, Intangible assets ....................................................................................................................
27
2.18.
Inventories.....................................................................................................................................................................
28
2.19.
Government grants and government assistance.............................................................................................................
28
2.20.
Financial liabilities ........................................................................................................................................................
28
2.21.
Leases............................................................................................................................................................................
29
2.22.
Investment properties ....................................................................................................................................................
30
2.23.
Share capital ..................................................................................................................................................................
30
2.24.
Treasury shares..............................................................................................................................................................
30
2.25.
Non-current assets held-for-sale and discontinued operations.......................................................................................
30
2.26.
Interest income and income similar to interest income and interest expense.................................................................
31
2.27.
Fees and Commissions ..................................................................................................................................................
31
2.28.
Profit from associates ....................................................................................................................................................
32
2.29.
Income tax.....................................................................................................................................................................
32
2.30.
Banking tax ...................................................................................................................................................................
33
2.31.
Off-balance sheet commitments and contingent liabilities ............................................................................................
33
2.32.
Share-based payment.....................................................................................................................................................
33
2.33.
Employee benefits .........................................................................................................................................................
33
2.34. Biological assets and agricultural produce ....................................................................................................................
34
2.35. Consolidated Statement of Cash-flows..........................................................................................................................
34
2.36.
Segment reporting .........................................................................................................................................................
34
2.37.
Comparative balances....................................................................................................................................................
34
NOTE 3:
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND DECISIONS IN THE APPLICATION OF ACCOUNTING
POLICIES ....................................................................................................................................................................
35
3.1.
Loss allowances on financial instruments exposed to credit risk...................................................................................
35
3.2.
Valuation of instruments without direct quotations.......................................................................................................
35
3.3.
Provisions......................................................................................................................................................................
35
3.4.
Impairment on goodwill ................................................................................................................................................
36
3.5.
Business model..............................................................................................................................................................
36
3.6.
Contractual cash-flow characteristics of financial assets...............................................................................................
36
NOTE 4:
IMPACT OF ECONOMIC SITUATION AND CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) ON THE GROUP..........................
38
NOTE 5:
CASH, AMOUNTS DUE FROM BANKS AND BALANCES WITH THE NATIONAL BANKS (in HUF mn) .....
43
NOTE 6:
PLACEMENTS WITH OTHER BANKS, NET OF LOSS ALLOWANCE FOR PLACEMENTS (in HUF mn).......
44
NOTE 7:
REPO RECEIVABLES (in HUF mn) ..........................................................................................................................
45
NOTE 8:
FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (in HUF mn) .........................................
46
NOTE 9:
SECURITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in HUF mn) ......................
48
NOTE 10:
SECURITIES AT AMORTIZED COST (in HUF mn) ................................................................................................
51
NOTE 11:
LOANS AT AMORTIZED COST AND AT FAIR VALUE (in HUF mn) .................................................................
53
NOTE 12:
ASSOCIATES AND OTHER INVESTMENTS (in HUF mn) ....................................................................................
56
NOTE 13:
PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS (in HUF mn)..................................................................
57
NOTE 14:
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES (in HUF mn)...............................................................................................................
65
NOTE 15:
DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL ASSETS DESIGNATED AS HEDGE ACCOUNTING (in HUF mn) .........................
67
NOTE 16:
OTHER ASSETS (in HUF mn)....................................................................................................................................
68
NOTE 17: AMOUNTS DUE TO BANKS, THE NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS, DEPOSITS FROM THE NATIONAL
BANKS AND OTHER BANKS (in HUF mn).............................................................................................................
70
NOTE 18:
REPO LIABILITIES (in HUF mn)...............................................................................................................................
71
NOTE 19:
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (in HUF mn).......
72
NOTE 20:
DEPOSITS FROM CUSTOMERS (in HUF mn).........................................................................................................
73
NOTE 21:
LIABILITIES FROM ISSUED SECURITIES (in HUF mn) .......................................................................................
74
NOTE 22:
DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL LIABILITIES HELD FOR TRADING (in HUF mn)....................................................
77
NOTE 23:
DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AS HEDGE ACCOUNTING (in HUF mn) .................
78
NOTE 24:
PROVISIONS AND OTHER LIABILITIES (in HUF mn)..........................................................................................
79
NOTE 25:
SUBORDINATED BONDS AND LOANS (in HUF mn) ...........................................................................................
81
NOTE 26:
SHARE CAPITAL (in HUF mn)..................................................................................................................................
82
NOTE 27:
RETAINED EARNINGS AND RESERVES (in HUF mn) .........................................................................................
83
NOTE 28:
TREASURY SHARES (in HUF mn) ...........................................................................................................................
87
NOTE 29:
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (in HUF mn).......................................................................................................
88
NOTE 30:
INTEREST INCOME, INCOME SIMILAR TO INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (in HUF mn) ....................
89
NOTE 31:
LOSS ALLOWANCES / IMPAIRMENT / PROVISIONS (in HUF mn) ....................................................................
90
NOTE 32: NET PROFIT FROM FEES AND COMMISSIONS (in HUF mn)..............................................................................
91
NOTE 33: GAIN AND LOSSES BY TRANSACTIONS (in HUF mn) ........................................................................................
94
NOTE 34: OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES AND OTHER ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (in HUF mn)
......................................................................................................................................................................................
96
NOTE 35:
INCOME TAXES (in HUF mn)...................................................................................................................................
98
NOTE 36:
LEASES (in HUF mn)................................................................................................................................................
101
NOTE 37:
FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT (in HUF mn) .................................................................................................
104
37.1.
Credit risk....................................................................................................................................................................
104
37.2. Maturity analysis of assets, liabilities and liquidity risk..............................................................................................
121
37.3. Net foreign currency position and foreign currency risk .............................................................................................
126
37.4. Interest rate risk management......................................................................................................................................
127
37.5.
Market risk ..................................................................................................................................................................
136
37.6.
Capital management ....................................................................................................................................................
140
NOTE 38: RECLASSIFICATION AND TRANSFER OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn) .................................
142
NOTE 39: OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS AND DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn)....................
143
NOTE 40: SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS (in HUF mn)..........................................................
145
NOTE 41: RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (in HUF mn) ...............................................................................................
151
NOTE 42: SIGNIFICANT SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES (in HUF mn) .......................................................................
154
NOTE 43: TRUST ACTIVITIES (in HUF mn) ...........................................................................................................................
158
NOTE 44: CONCENTRATION OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES............................................................................................
159
NOTE 45: EARNINGS PER SHARE (in HUF mn) ....................................................................................................................
160
NOTE 46: NET GAIN OR LOSS REALIZED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn).............................................
162
NOTE 47: FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (in HUF mn)..............................................................................
164
47.1. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities .................................................................................................................
165
47.2. Fair value of derivative instruments ............................................................................................................................
166
47.3. Types of hedge accounting..........................................................................................................................................
169
47.4.
Fair value levels ..........................................................................................................................................................
179
NOTE 48: SEGMENT REPORTING BY BUSINESS AND GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS (in HUF mn) ...........................
185
NOTE 49: DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (in HUF mn) .......................................................................................................
198
NOTE 50: SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022.....................................
199
NOTE 51: POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS .........................................................................................................................
202
OTP BANK PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE
2022
(in HUF mn)
Note
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
30/06/2021
Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National
Banks
5.
2,312,423
2,556,035
1,983,486
Placements with other banks, net of loss allowance for placements
6.
1,765,735
1,584,861
1,727,059
Repo receivables
7.
32,650
61,052
107,849
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
8.
462,602
341,397
234,797
Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income
9.
2,103,518
2,224,510
2,128,320
Securities at amortized cost
10.
4,802,056
3,891,335
3,232,248
Loans at amortized cost
11.
15,405,467
13,493,183
12,017,606
Loans mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss
11.
1,177,408
1,068,111
941,322
Finance lease receivables
35.
1,303,199
1,182,628
1,107,012
Associates and other investments
12.
78,838
67,222
40,028
Property and equipment
13.
434,972
411,136
388,331
Intangible assets and goodwill
13.
221,776
248,631
230,446
Right-of-use assets
35.
55,375
50,726
42,697
Investment properties
14.
30,248
29,882
40,766
Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting
15.
35,218
18,757
13,034
Deferred tax assets
35.
59,107
15,109
21,605
Current income tax receivables
35.
32,875
29,978
35,218
Other assets
16.
508,757
276,785
253,078
Assets classified as held for sale / discontinued operations
49.
-
2,046
5,821
TOTAL ASSETS
30,822,224
27,553,384
24,550,723
Amounts due to banks, the National Governments,
deposits from the National Banks and other banks
17.
1,658,429
1,567,348
1,606,883
Repo liabilities
18.
303,435
79,047
275,942
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
19.
42,562
41,184
31,804
Deposits from customers
20.
23,552,122
21,068,644
18,258,676
Liabilities from issued securities
21.
405,399
436,325
497,045
Derivative financial liabilities held for trading
22.
383,245
202,716
84,389
Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting
23.
39,328
11,228
2,193
Leasing liabilities
36.
61,200
53,286
44,817
Deferred tax liabilities
35.
26,399
24,045
22,356
Current income tax payable
35.
118,742
36,581
42,144
Provisions
24.
140,521
119,799
117,777
Other liabilities
24.
620,158
598,081
597,128
Subordinated bonds and loans
25.
302,379
278,334
267,378
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as
held for sale / discontinued operations
49.
-
-
5,268
TOTAL LIABILITIES
27,653,919
24,516,618
21,853,800
Share capital
26.
28,000
28,000
28,000
Retained earnings and reserves
27.
3,242,096
3,109,509
2,768,248
Treasury shares
28.
(108,606)
(106,941)
(104,055)
Total equity attributable to the parent
3,161,490
3,030,568
2,692,193
Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest
29.
6,815
6,198
4,730
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,168,305
3,036,766
2,696,923
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
30,822,224
27,553,384
24,550,723
OTP Bank Plc Consolidated Financial Statements H1 2022
5
