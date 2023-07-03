Resolution No. 195/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, OTP_HUF_2024/8 Bond, tranche number 1, in an amount of 376,113 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 3,761,130,000 issued by OTP Bank Plc. (1051 Budapest, Nádor u. 16.) as of July 5, 2023, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.

The First Day of Trading: July 5, 2023

Name of security

OTP_HUF_2024/8 Bond

Issuer

OTP Bank Plc.

Type of security

registered

Form of security

dematerialised

Maturity

1 year

Date of issue

June 30, 2023

Maturity date

June 30, 2024

Interest type

Fixed

Interest rate

10.5%

Interest payment dates

30.06.2024

Interest payment dates

In a lump sum at expiry

Capital repayment

Code of security (ISIN)

HU0000362736

Ticker symbol

OTPHUF248

Face value

HUF 10,000

Number of securities listed

376,113

Listing date

July 5, 2023

First trading day

July 5, 2023

Trading unit

1

Price setting

%

Tick

0.0001

Trading time

As specified in Part II, Chapter 5.

Listing price

100 %

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, July 3, 2023

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:

László Dobrocsi dr.

Deputy Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.

