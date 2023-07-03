Resolution No. 195/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, OTP_HUF_2024/8 Bond, tranche number 1, in an amount of 376,113 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 3,761,130,000 issued by OTP Bank Plc. (1051 Budapest, Nádor u. 16.) as of July 5, 2023, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.

The First Day of Trading: July 5, 2023

Name of security OTP_HUF_2024/8 Bond Issuer OTP Bank Plc. Type of security registered Form of security dematerialised Maturity 1 year Date of issue June 30, 2023 Maturity date June 30, 2024 Interest type Fixed Interest rate 10.5% Interest payment dates 30.06.2024 Interest payment dates In a lump sum at expiry Capital repayment Code of security (ISIN) HU0000362736 Ticker symbol OTPHUF248 Face value HUF 10,000 Number of securities listed 376,113 Listing date July 5, 2023 First trading day July 5, 2023 Trading unit 1 Price setting % Tick 0.0001 Trading time As specified in Part II, Chapter 5. Listing price 100 %

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, July 3, 2023

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:

László Dobrocsi dr.

Deputy Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.