Resolution No. 195/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.
The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, OTP_HUF_2024/8 Bond, tranche number 1, in an amount of 376,113 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 3,761,130,000 issued by OTP Bank Plc. (1051 Budapest, Nádor u. 16.) as of July 5, 2023, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.
The First Day of Trading: July 5, 2023
Name of security
OTP_HUF_2024/8 Bond
Issuer
OTP Bank Plc.
Type of security
registered
Form of security
dematerialised
Maturity
1 year
Date of issue
June 30, 2023
Maturity date
June 30, 2024
Interest type
Fixed
Interest rate
10.5%
Interest payment dates
30.06.2024
Interest payment dates
In a lump sum at expiry
Capital repayment
Code of security (ISIN)
HU0000362736
Ticker symbol
OTPHUF248
Face value
HUF 10,000
Number of securities listed
376,113
Listing date
July 5, 2023
First trading day
July 5, 2023
Trading unit
1
Price setting
%
Tick
0.0001
Trading time
As specified in Part II, Chapter 5.
Listing price
100 %
In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.
Budapest, July 3, 2023
on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:
László Dobrocsi dr.
Deputy Director
Important notice:
All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.
