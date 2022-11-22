Advanced search
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
10580.00 HUF   +2.22%
08:09aHungary cenbank leaves base rate steady at 13%, as expected
RE
07:56aOtp Bank : Listing of the OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond
PU
11/11Otp Bank : consolidated MREL requirement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OTP Bank : Listing of the OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond

11/22/2022 | 07:56am EST
Resolution No. 382/2022 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond, tranche number 001, in an amount of 2,556,307 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 25,563,070,000 issued by OTP Bank Plc. (1051 Budapest, Nádor u. 16.) as of November 24, 2022, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.

The First Day of Trading: November 24, 2022

Name of security

OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond

Issuer

OTP Bank Plc.

Type of security

registered

Form of security

dematerialised

Maturity

3 years

Date of issue

November 18, 2022

Maturity date

November 18, 2025

Interest type

Fixed

Interest rate

15%

Interest payment dates

Annually, 18th of November

Interest payment dates

In a lump sum at expiry

Capital repayment

Code of security (ISIN)

HU0000361969

Ticker symbol

OTPHUF251

Face value

HUF 10,000

Number of securities listed

2,556,307

Listing date

November 24, 2022

First trading day

November 24, 2022

Trading unit

1

Price setting

%

Tick

0.0001

Trading time

As specified in Part II, Chapter 5.

Listing price

100 %

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, November 22, 2022

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.:

László Dobrocsi dr.

Deputy Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 12:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
