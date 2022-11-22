OTP Bank : Listing of the OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond

Resolution No. 382/2022 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond, tranche number 001, in an amount of 2,556,307 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 25,563,070,000 issued by OTP Bank Plc. (1051 Budapest, Nádor u. 16.) as of November 24, 2022, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.

The First Day of Trading: November 24, 2022

Name of security OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond Issuer OTP Bank Plc. Type of security registered Form of security dematerialised Maturity 3 years Date of issue November 18, 2022 Maturity date November 18, 2025 Interest type Fixed Interest rate 15% Interest payment dates Annually, 18th of November Interest payment dates In a lump sum at expiry Capital repayment Code of security (ISIN) HU0000361969 Ticker symbol OTPHUF251 Face value HUF 10,000 Number of securities listed 2,556,307 Listing date November 24, 2022 First trading day November 24, 2022 Trading unit 1 Price setting % Tick 0.0001 Trading time As specified in Part II, Chapter 5. Listing price 100 %

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, November 22, 2022

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.:

László Dobrocsi dr.

Deputy Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.