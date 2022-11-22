OTP Bank : Listing of the OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond

Resolution No. 382/2022 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.
The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond, tranche number 001, in an amount of 2,556,307 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 25,563,070,000 issued by OTP Bank Plc. (1051 Budapest, Nádor u. 16.) as of November 24, 2022, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.
The First Day of Trading: November 24, 2022
|
Name of security
|
OTP_HUF_2025/1 Bond
|
|
|
Issuer
|
OTP Bank Plc.
|
|
|
Type of security
|
registered
|
|
|
Form of security
|
dematerialised
|
|
|
Maturity
|
3 years
|
|
|
Date of issue
|
November 18, 2022
|
|
|
Maturity date
|
November 18, 2025
|
|
|
Interest type
|
Fixed
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
15%
|
|
|
Interest payment dates
|
Annually, 18th of November
|
Interest payment dates
|
In a lump sum at expiry
|
Capital repayment
|
|
|
Code of security (ISIN)
|
HU0000361969
|
|
|
Ticker symbol
|
OTPHUF251
|
|
|
Face value
|
HUF 10,000
|
|
|
Number of securities listed
|
2,556,307
|
|
|
Listing date
|
November 24, 2022
|
|
|
First trading day
|
November 24, 2022
|
|
|
Trading unit
|
1
|
|
|
Price setting
|
%
|
|
|
Tick
|
0.0001
|
|
|
Trading time
|
As specified in Part II, Chapter 5.
|
|
|
Listing price
|
100 %
|
|
In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.
Budapest, November 22, 2022
on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.:
László Dobrocsi dr.
Deputy Director
Important notice:
All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.
Disclaimer
OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 12:55:06 UTC.