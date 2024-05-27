Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations

Reference number: IR-162/2024

27 May 2024

Extraordinary announcement

OTP Bank Plc. announces the redemption of €500,000,000 Fixed Rate Reset

Callable Subordinated Notes due 15 July 2029 (ISIN: XS2022388586)

(the Notes)

The OTP Bank Plc. (the Bank) hereby announces that having obtained the prior approval of the National Bank of Hungary (in Hungarian: Magyar Nemzeti Bank), the Bank has decided to exercise its optional redemption right and redeem the Notes in full on 15 July 2024 pursuant to Condition 6 (Redemption, Substitution, Variation and Purchase) of the terms and conditions of the Notes. The Notes will be redeemed at their principal amount, together with any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to (but excluding) 15 July 2024.

Following such redemption of the Notes, the Notes will be cancelled pursuant to Condition 6 (h) (Cancellation).

Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, terms used in this Notice have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes.

