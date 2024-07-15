Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations
Reference number: IR-273/2024
15 July 2024
Extraordinary announcement
OTP Bank Plc. redeemed the €500,000,000 Fixed Rate Reset Callable
Subordinated Notes due 15 July 2029 (ISIN: XS2022388586)
(the Notes)
The OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that the Notes have been redeemed and the principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest was paid to the holders of the Notes. Following the redemption, the Notes have been cancelled pursuant to terms and conditions of the Notes.
