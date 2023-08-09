Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-169/2023

9 August 2023

Extraordinary announcement

Preliminary result of additional capital requirement

OTP Group informs capital market participants, that following the group-wide Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) the National Bank of Hungary plans to impose the below preliminary additional capital requirements for OTP Group, on a consolidated level, from 1 January 2024:

in case of Common Equity Tier1 it is 0.9%-point, based on which the minimum CET1 ratio that the Group needs to achieve is 5.4% (without regulatory capital buffers);

0.9%-point, based on which the minimum CET1 ratio that the Group needs to achieve is 5.4% (without regulatory capital buffers); in case of Tier1 Capital it is 1.2%-points, based on which the minimum TIER 1 ratio that the Group needs to achieve is 7.2% (without regulatory capital buffers);

1.2%-points, based on which the minimum TIER 1 ratio that the Group needs to achieve is 7.2% (without regulatory capital buffers); in case of Total SREP Capital Requirement (TSCR) it is 1.6%-points, based on which the minimum capital adequacy ratio is 9.6% (without regulatory capital buffers).

However, the final joint decision on additional capital requirements is expected to be made by the Competent Authorities (National Bank of Hungary, European Central Bank, National Bank of Romania, National Bank of Slovenia and National Bank of Croatia) by the end of this year.

