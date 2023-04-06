Advanced search
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
10120.00 HUF   +1.38%
02:14aOtp Bank : GM - Proposals
PU
02:14aOtp Bank : Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2022 of OTP Bank Plc.
PU
04/05Otp Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
OTP Bank : Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2022 of OTP Bank Plc.

04/06/2023 | 02:14am EDT
Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-050/2023 6 April 2023

OTP Bank Plc.

Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2022

According to paragraph 3:272 (3) of Act V., 2013 on the Civil Code, and with regard to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2023 the Board of Directors of the OTP Bank Plc. releases the relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 2022, and the report on relevant information of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board hereunder.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

(in HUF mn)

2022

2021

Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National Banks

4,221,392

2,556,035

Placements with other banks

1,351,082

1,584,861

Repo receivables

41,009

61,052

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

436,387

341,397

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

1,739,603

2,224,510

Securities at amortized cost

4,891,938

3,891,335

Loans at amortized cost

16,094,458

13,493,183

Loans mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss

1,247,414

1,068,111

Finance lease receivables

1,298,752

1,182,628

Associates and other investments

73,849

67,222

Property and equipment

464,469

411,136

Intangible assets and goodwill

237,031

248,631

Right-of-use assets

58,937

50,726

Investment properties

47,452

29,882

Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting

48,247

18,757

Deferred tax assets

75,421

15,109

Current income tax receivables

5,650

29,978

Other assets

471,119

276,785

Assets classified as held for sale

-

2,046

TOTAL ASSETS

32,804,210

27,553,384

Amounts due to banks, the National Governments,

deposits from the National Banks and other banks

1,463,158

1,567,348

Repo liabilities

217,369

79,047

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

54,191

41,184

Deposits from customers

25,188,805

21,068,644

Liabilities from issued securities

870,682

436,325

Derivative financial liabilities held for trading

385,747

202,716

Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting

27,949

11,228

Leasing liabilities

63,778

53,286

Deferred tax liabilities

40,094

24,045

Current income tax payable

28,866

36,581

Provisions

131,621

119,799

Other liabilities

707,654

598,081

Subordinated bonds and loans

301,984

278,334

TOTAL LIABILITIES

29,481,898

24,516,618

Share capital

28,000

28,000

Retained earnings and reserves

3,395,215

3,109,509

Treasury shares

(106,862)

(106,941)

Total equity attributable to the parent

3,316,353

3,030,568

Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest

5,959

6,198

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

3,322,312

3,036,766

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

32,804,210

27,553,384

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2022 (in HUF mn)

2022

2021

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Interest income calculated using the effective interest method

1,508,050

922,539

Income similar to interest income

495,973

194,920

Interest income and income similar to interest income

2,004,023

1,117,459

Interest expense

(912,709)

(243,149)

NET INTEREST INCOME

1,091,314

874,310

Loss allowance on loans, placements, amounts due from banks

and on repo receivables

(155,681)

(27,721)

Change in the fair value attributable to changes in the credit risk of

loans mandatorily measured at fair value through profit of loss

13,346

(16,289)

Loss allowance on securities

at fair value through other comprehensive income and

on securities at amortized cost

(60,774)

(3,974)

Provision for commitments and guarantees given

(6,145)

(99)

(Impairment) / Release of impairment of assets subject to

operating lease and of investment properties

(1,204)

438

Risk cost total

(210,458)

(47,645)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RISK COST

880,856

826,665

(Loss) / Gain from derecognition of financial assets at amortized cost

(1,655)

1,885

Modification loss

(39,997)

(13,672)

Income from fees and commissions

739,576

554,113

Expense from fees and commissions

(139,216)

(111,939)

Net profit from fees and commissions

600,360

442,174

Foreign exchange result, net

(14,989)

(4,075)

(Loss) / Gain on securities, net

(4,488)

5,560

Fair value adjustment on financial instruments

measured at fair value through profit or loss

(4,164)

(532)

Net results on derivative instruments and hedge relationships

10,558

6,798

Profit from associates

14,640

15,648

Goodwill impairment

(67,715)

-

Other operating income

125,415

81,328

Other operating expenses

(128,785)

(85,732)

Net operating income

(69,528)

18,995

Personnel expenses

(402,563)

(340,684)

Depreciation and amortization

(107,588)

(94,996)

Other general expenses

(464,997)

(311,932)

Other administrative expenses

(975,148)

(747,612)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

394,888

528,435

Income tax expense

(59,251)

(72,123)

PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FOR THE PERIOD

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

335,637

456,312

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2022 (in HUF mn)

2022

2021

PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FOR THE PERIOD

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

335,637

456,312

From this, attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

727

836

Owners of the company

334,910

455,476

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Gain from disposal of subsidiary classified as held for sale

11,444

-

Gain from discontinued operations

-

116

PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING AND

DISCOUNTINUED OPERATION

347,081

456,428

From this, attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

727

836

Owners of the company

346,354

455,592

Earnings per share (in HUF)

From continuing operations

Basic

1,246

1,738

Diluted

1,246

1,738

From continuing and discontinued operations

Basic

1,289

1,738

Diluted

1,288

1,738

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2022

(in HUF mn)

2022

2021

PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FOR THE YEAR

347,081

456,428

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value adjustment of securities at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(134,692)

(50,789)

Deferred tax related to fair value adjustment of securities

at fair value through other comprehensive income

10,816

3,526

Foreign currency translation difference

179,623

61,729

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value changes of equity instruments at fair value

through other comprehensive income

5,780

2,747

Deferred tax related to equity instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive income

(1,282)

(361)

Change of actuarial gain related to

employee benefits

1,059

53

Deferred tax related to change of actuarial gain related to

employee benefits

(43)

(11)

Subtotal

61,261

16,894

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

408,342

473,322

From this, attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

647

1,041

Owners of the company

407,695

472,281

4

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

(in HUF mn)

2022

2021

Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National Bank of Hungary

1,092,198

474,945

Placements with other banks, net of allowance for placement losses

2,899,829

2,567,212

Repo receivables

246,529

33,638

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

410,012

246,462

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

797,175

641,939

Securities at amortised cost

3,282,373

3,071,038

Loans at amortised cost

4,825,040

4,032,465

Loans mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

793,242

662,012

Investments in subsidiaries

1,596,717

1,573,008

Property and equipment

94,564

81,817

Intangible assets

69,480

62,161

Right of use assets

39,882

17,231

Investment properties

4,207

4,328

Deferred tax assets

35,742

-

Current tax assets

1,569

-

Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting

47,220

17,727

Other assets

329,752

224,488

TOTAL ASSETS

16,565,531

13,710,471

Amounts due to banks and deposits from the National Bank of Hungary and other

banks

1,736,128

1,051,203

Repo liabilities

408,366

86,580

Deposits from customers

11,119,158

9,948,532

Leasing liabilities

41,464

17,932

Liabilities from issued securities

498,709

22,153

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

16,576

20,133

Derivative financial liabilities designated as held for trading

373,401

192,261

Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting

50,623

18,690

Deferred tax liabilities

-

1,507

Current tax liabilities

3,199

4,776

Provisions

29,656

21,527

Other liabilities

313,188

238,437

Subordinated bonds and loans

294,186

271,776

TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,884,654

11,895,507

Share capital

28,000

28,000

Retained earnings and reserves

1,655,601

1,845,836

Treasury shares

(2,724)

(58,872)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,680,877

1,814,964

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

16,565,531

13,710,471

5

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 803 B 5 226 M 5 226 M
Net income 2023 508 B 1 474 M 1 474 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,40x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 2 850 B 8 261 M 8 261 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 33 318
Free-Float 91,3%
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10 190,00 HUF
Average target price 13 224,92 HUF
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.0.10%8 261
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.84%377 986
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.55%223 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 641
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.16%139 035
