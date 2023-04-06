OTP Bank : Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2022 of OTP Bank Plc.
OTP Bank Plc.
Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2022
According to paragraph 3:272 (3) of Act V., 2013 on the Civil Code, and with regard to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2023 the Board of Directors of the OTP Bank Plc. releases the relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 2022, and the report on relevant information of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board hereunder.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
(in HUF mn)
2022
2021
Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National Banks
4,221,392
2,556,035
Placements with other banks
1,351,082
1,584,861
Repo receivables
41,009
61,052
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
436,387
341,397
Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,739,603
2,224,510
Securities at amortized cost
4,891,938
3,891,335
Loans at amortized cost
16,094,458
13,493,183
Loans mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss
1,247,414
1,068,111
Finance lease receivables
1,298,752
1,182,628
Associates and other investments
73,849
67,222
Property and equipment
464,469
411,136
Intangible assets and goodwill
237,031
248,631
Right-of-use assets
58,937
50,726
Investment properties
47,452
29,882
Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting
48,247
18,757
Deferred tax assets
75,421
15,109
Current income tax receivables
5,650
29,978
Other assets
471,119
276,785
Assets classified as held for sale
-
2,046
TOTAL ASSETS
32,804,210
27,553,384
Amounts due to banks, the National Governments,
deposits from the National Banks and other banks
1,463,158
1,567,348
Repo liabilities
217,369
79,047
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
54,191
41,184
Deposits from customers
25,188,805
21,068,644
Liabilities from issued securities
870,682
436,325
Derivative financial liabilities held for trading
385,747
202,716
Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting
27,949
11,228
Leasing liabilities
63,778
53,286
Deferred tax liabilities
40,094
24,045
Current income tax payable
28,866
36,581
Provisions
131,621
119,799
Other liabilities
707,654
598,081
Subordinated bonds and loans
301,984
278,334
TOTAL LIABILITIES
29,481,898
24,516,618
Share capital
28,000
28,000
Retained earnings and reserves
3,395,215
3,109,509
Treasury shares
(106,862)
(106,941)
Total equity attributable to the parent
3,316,353
3,030,568
Total equity attributable to non-controlling interest
5,959
6,198
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,322,312
3,036,766
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
32,804,210
27,553,384
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2022 (in HUF mn)
2022
2021
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method
1,508,050
922,539
Income similar to interest income
495,973
194,920
Interest income and income similar to interest income
2,004,023
1,117,459
Interest expense
(912,709)
(243,149)
NET INTEREST INCOME
1,091,314
874,310
Loss allowance on loans, placements, amounts due from banks
and on repo receivables
(155,681)
(27,721)
Change in the fair value attributable to changes in the credit risk of
loans mandatorily measured at fair value through profit of loss
13,346
(16,289)
Loss allowance on securities
at fair value through other comprehensive income and
on securities at amortized cost
(60,774)
(3,974)
Provision for commitments and guarantees given
(6,145)
(99)
(Impairment) / Release of impairment of assets subject to
operating lease and of investment properties
(1,204)
438
Risk cost total
(210,458)
(47,645)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RISK COST
880,856
826,665
(Loss) / Gain from derecognition of financial assets at amortized cost
(1,655)
1,885
Modification loss
(39,997)
(13,672)
Income from fees and commissions
739,576
554,113
Expense from fees and commissions
(139,216)
(111,939)
Net profit from fees and commissions
600,360
442,174
Foreign exchange result, net
(14,989)
(4,075)
(Loss) / Gain on securities, net
(4,488)
5,560
Fair value adjustment on financial instruments
measured at fair value through profit or loss
(4,164)
(532)
Net results on derivative instruments and hedge relationships
10,558
6,798
Profit from associates
14,640
15,648
Goodwill impairment
(67,715)
-
Other operating income
125,415
81,328
Other operating expenses
(128,785)
(85,732)
Net operating income
(69,528)
18,995
Personnel expenses
(402,563)
(340,684)
Depreciation and amortization
(107,588)
(94,996)
Other general expenses
(464,997)
(311,932)
Other administrative expenses
(975,148)
(747,612)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
394,888
528,435
Income tax expense
(59,251)
(72,123)
PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FOR THE PERIOD
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
335,637
456,312
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2022 (in HUF mn)
2022
2021
PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FOR THE PERIOD
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
335,637
456,312
From this, attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
727
836
Owners of the company
334,910
455,476
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Gain from disposal of subsidiary classified as held for sale
11,444
-
Gain from discontinued operations
-
116
PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING AND
DISCOUNTINUED OPERATION
347,081
456,428
From this, attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
727
836
Owners of the company
346,354
455,592
Earnings per share (in HUF)
From continuing operations
Basic
1,246
1,738
Diluted
1,246
1,738
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic
1,289
1,738
Diluted
1,288
1,738
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2022
(in HUF mn)
2022
2021
PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FOR THE YEAR
347,081
456,428
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value adjustment of securities at fair value
through other comprehensive income
(134,692)
(50,789)
Deferred tax related to fair value adjustment of securities
at fair value through other comprehensive income
10,816
3,526
Foreign currency translation difference
179,623
61,729
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Fair value changes of equity instruments at fair value
through other comprehensive income
5,780
2,747
Deferred tax related to equity instruments at
fair value through other comprehensive income
(1,282)
(361)
Change of actuarial gain related to
employee benefits
1,059
53
Deferred tax related to change of actuarial gain related to
employee benefits
(43)
(11)
Subtotal
61,261
16,894
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
408,342
473,322
From this, attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
647
1,041
Owners of the company
407,695
472,281
SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
(in HUF mn)
2022
2021
Cash, amounts due from banks and balances with the National Bank of Hungary
1,092,198
474,945
Placements with other banks, net of allowance for placement losses
2,899,829
2,567,212
Repo receivables
246,529
33,638
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
410,012
246,462
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
797,175
641,939
Securities at amortised cost
3,282,373
3,071,038
Loans at amortised cost
4,825,040
4,032,465
Loans mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
793,242
662,012
Investments in subsidiaries
1,596,717
1,573,008
Property and equipment
94,564
81,817
Intangible assets
69,480
62,161
Right of use assets
39,882
17,231
Investment properties
4,207
4,328
Deferred tax assets
35,742
-
Current tax assets
1,569
-
Derivative financial assets designated as hedge accounting
47,220
17,727
Other assets
329,752
224,488
TOTAL ASSETS
16,565,531
13,710,471
Amounts due to banks and deposits from the National Bank of Hungary and other
banks
1,736,128
1,051,203
Repo liabilities
408,366
86,580
Deposits from customers
11,119,158
9,948,532
Leasing liabilities
41,464
17,932
Liabilities from issued securities
498,709
22,153
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
16,576
20,133
Derivative financial liabilities designated as held for trading
373,401
192,261
Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedge accounting