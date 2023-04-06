OTP Bank : Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2022 of OTP Bank Plc.

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-050/2023 6 April 2023

OTP Bank Plc.

Relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 2022

According to paragraph 3:272 (3) of Act V., 2013 on the Civil Code, and with regard to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2023 the Board of Directors of the OTP Bank Plc. releases the relevant information of the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the year ended 2022, and the report on relevant information of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board hereunder.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

(in HUF mn)