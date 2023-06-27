Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-141/2023
27 June 2023
Extraordinary announcement
OTP Bank Plc. announces the issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Notes in the
aggregate nominal amount of EUR 110 million and
their listing on stock exchange
OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that it issued notes (ISIN: XS2642536671) on 27 June 2023 as value date in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 110 million. The notes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
