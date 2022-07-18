Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OTP Bank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
8124.00 HUF   +1.55%
11:34aOTP BANK : The financial closure of the Albanian acquisition has been completed
PU
07/13OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
07/06OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
OTP Bank : The financial closure of the Albanian acquisition has been completed

07/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-118/2022

18 July 2022

Extraordinary announcement

The financial closure of the Albanian acquisition has been completed

OTP Bank Plc. announces that the financial completion of the transaction to purchase 100% shareholding of Alpha Bank Albania SH.A., the Albanian subsidiary of the Alpha Bank Group has been completed on 18 July 2022, based on the share sale and purchase agreement concluded between OTP Bank and Alpha Bank Group's member, Alpha International Holdings Single Member S.A., on 6 December 2021.

With a market share of almost 5% based on total asset, Alpha Bank Albania is the 8th largest bank on the Albanian banking market, and as a universal bank it has been active in the retail and corporate segment, as well. As the result of the acquisition, in terms of total assets the market share of OTP Group in Albania is expected to reach 11% and the customer loan portfolio to increase to one and a half times. Based on the latter, the Albanian operation of the banking group may become the third largest local market player with a 16.3% share.

The integration of OTP Bank Albania and Alpha Bank Albania is expected to be completed in 2023.

OTP Bank has been present in Albania since 2018.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 15:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
