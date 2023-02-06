Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  OTP Bank Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-29
11000.00 HUF   -2.22%
02/06Otp Bank : Transaction with Treasury Shares
PU
02/02Otp Bank : received approval from the Slovenian Competition Protection Agency for the acquisition of Nova KBM
PU
02/01Otp Bank : The Slovenian competition authority approved OTP Bank's Slovenian acquisition
PU
OTP Bank : Transaction with Treasury Shares

02/06/2023 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-013/2023

6 February 2023

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group on 3 February 2023 the Bank sold 878 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 377,642 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.13%.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 04:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 635 B 4 577 M 4 577 M
Net income 2022 324 B 907 M 907 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 2 999 B 8 394 M 8 394 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 35 880
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10 725,00 HUF
Average target price 12 972,62 HUF
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.8.80%8 394
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.61%413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.99%291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 468