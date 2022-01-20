Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OTP Bank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 01/18
17745 HUF   -2.07%
12:46aOTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01/14OTP BANK : Shareholder Structure
PU
01/11Sistema Reportedly Close to Buying Home Credit Bank
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTP Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares

01/20/2022 | 12:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-006/2022

20 January 2022

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group on 19 January 2022 the Bank sold 296 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 3,252,188 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 1.16%.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OTP BANK NYRT.
12:46aOTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01/14OTP BANK : Shareholder Structure
PU
01/11Sistema Reportedly Close to Buying Home Credit Bank
CI
2021OTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
2021OTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
2021OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
2021OTP BANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
2021OTP BANK : Transaction with Treasury Shares
PU
2021OTP BANK : Transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
2021OTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTP BANK NYRT.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 294 B 4 135 M 4 135 M
Net income 2021 457 B 1 460 M 1 460 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 5 015 B 16 013 M 16 023 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 38 447
Free-Float -
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17 980,00 HUF
Average target price 21 544,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.6.90%16 013
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%445 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.98%378 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY18.15%220 286
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.03%196 467