    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
03-10
12045 HUF   +4.38%
OTP Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares

03/18/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-033/2022

18 March 2022

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group on 17 March 2022 the Bank sold 237 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 3,294,562 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 1.18%.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
