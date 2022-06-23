Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OTP Bank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
8458.00 HUF   -0.52%
06/23OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
06/22OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
06/16OTP BANK : Group Sustainability report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OTP Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares

06/23/2022 | 11:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-103/2022

24 June 2022

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group on 23 June 2022 the Bank sold 60 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 1,299,710 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.46%.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 03:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OTP BANK NYRT.
06/23OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
06/22OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
06/16OTP BANK : Group Sustainability report 2021
PU
06/16Hungary extends food and fuel price caps until Oct amid surging inflation
RE
06/16OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
06/14OTP BANK : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
06/08Ryanair urges Hungary to scrap new tax on airline passengers
RE
06/08OTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
06/03OTP BANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
06/03Hungarian Banking Association protests against new windfall taxes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTP BANK NYRT.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 434 B 3 773 M 3 773 M
Net income 2022 213 B 560 M 560 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 2 383 B 6 268 M 6 268 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 37 422
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8 530,00 HUF
Average target price 14 825,23 HUF
Spread / Average Target 73,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.-49.05%6 368
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.26%338 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.89%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%241 207
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.15%179 180
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.59%149 354