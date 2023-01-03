Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OTP Bank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
10300.00 HUF   -1.34%
12:18aOtp Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
2022Otp Bank : Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.
PU
2022Otp Bank : Extraordinary Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OTP Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares

01/03/2023 | 12:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-002/2023

3 January 2023

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that - according to the Resolution No. 8/2022 of the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2022, as a part of implementing the Bank's remuneration policy - OTP Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan Organization (ESOP Organization) transferred 24,884 shares to OTP Bank Plc. on 2 January 2023, based on the Remuneration Policy of ESOP Organization.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 379,028 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.14%.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 05:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OTP BANK NYRT.
12:18aOtp Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
2022Otp Bank : Capital increase at OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd.
PU
2022Otp Bank : Extraordinary Information
PU
2022Otp Bank : Listing of the OTP_HUF_2026/1 Bond
PU
2022Otp Bank : Extraordinary Information
PU
2022Otp Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
2022Otp Bank : Termination of employment of the Deputy CEO and appointment of a new Deputy CEO
PU
2022Contract Signed : OTP Bank acquires Uzbekistan's Ipoteka Bank
PU
2022Otp Bank : agreed on the purchase of the majority stake in the Uzbek Ipoteka Bank
PU
2022Otp Bank : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OTP BANK NYRT.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 625 B 4 303 M 4 303 M
Net income 2022 314 B 833 M 833 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,60x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 2 822 B 7 470 M 7 470 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 35 880
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10 090,00 HUF
Average target price 12 896,92 HUF
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.-37.95%7 536
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%214 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%158 606
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%157 335