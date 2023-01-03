OTP Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-002/2023

3 January 2023

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that - according to the Resolution No. 8/2022 of the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2022, as a part of implementing the Bank's remuneration policy - OTP Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan Organization (ESOP Organization) transferred 24,884 shares to OTP Bank Plc. on 2 January 2023, based on the Remuneration Policy of ESOP Organization.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 379,028 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.14%.

