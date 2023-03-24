OTP Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares

Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-031/2023

24 March 2023

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that - according to the Resolution No. 8/2022 of the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2022, as a part of implementing the Bank's remuneration policy - on 23 March 2023 the Bank purchased 80,000 own shares at an average price of HUF 10,260 per share on the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the contribution of OTP Bank as investment service provider.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 710,457 shares. The stock of own shares is 0.25%.

