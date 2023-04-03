Advanced search
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
9796.00 HUF   -1.21%
OTP Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares

04/03/2023
Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-045/2023

3 April 2023

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group on 31 March 2023 the Bank sold 677 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 1,091,880 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.39%.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:48:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
