    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
10620.00 HUF   -1.62%
Otp Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
06/02Otp Bank : Jegyzés lezárása
PU
05/31Otp Bank : Jegyzés lezárása
PU
OTP Bank : Transactions with Treasury Shares

06/06/2023 | 01:22am EDT
Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-111/2023

6 June 2023

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that - according to the Resolution No. 10/2023 of the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2023, as a part of implementing the Bank's remuneration policy - on 5 June 2023 the Bank purchased 80,000 own shares at an average price of HUF 11,099 per share on the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the contribution of OTP Bank as investment service provider.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 229,008 shares. The stock of own shares is 0.08%.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address :Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
