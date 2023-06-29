Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-144/2023

29 June 2023

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that 1,400,000 shares were transferred to OTP Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan Organization (ESOP Organization) based on the Remuneration Guidelines of ESOP Organization on 28 June 2023.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 588,061 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.21%.

OTP Bank Plc.

