Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations & DCM
Reference number: IR-143/2023
29 June 2023
Extraordinary announcement
Treasury share transaction
OTP Bank Plc. announces that - according to the Resolution No. 10/2023 of the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2023, as a part of implementing the Bank's remuneration policy - OTP Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan Organization (ESOP Organization) transferred 1,497,658 shares to OTP Bank Plc. on 28 June 2023, based on the Remuneration Policy of ESOP Organization.
Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 1,988,061 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.71%.
