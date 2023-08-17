Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-182/2023

17 August 2023

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group on 16 August 2023 the Bank sold 2,125 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 587,692 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.21%.

