Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations
Reference number: IR-268/2023
28 December 2023
Extraordinary announcement
Treasury share transaction
OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group on 27 December 2023 the Bank sold 407 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.
Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 597,320 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 0.21%.
