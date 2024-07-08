Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations

Reference number: IR-257/2024

8 July 2024

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction

OTP Bank Plc. announces that - according to the single permission from the Hungarian National Bank for the repurchase of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) instruments - on 5 July 2024 the Bank purchased 36,452 own shares at an average price of HUF 17,992 per share on the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the contribution of OTP Bank as investment service provider.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 3,654,720 shares. The stock of own shares is 1.31%.

