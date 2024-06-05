Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations
Reference number: IR-184/2024
5 June 2024
Extraordinary announcement
OTP Bank Plc. announces the pricing of Green Senior Preferred Notes in the
aggregate nominal amount of EUR 700 million
OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that Green Notes will be issued on 12 June 2024 as value date, in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 700 million. The 4 years, Non-Call 3 years Green Senior Preferred Notes were priced on 4 June 2024.
Postal address: P.O.B.: 501
Budapest H-1876 Hungary
Phone: +36 1 473 5460
E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu
Internet: www.otpbank.hu
Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary
