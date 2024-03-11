Strategy and Finance Division
Investor Relations
Reference number: IR-069/2024
11 March 2024
Extraordinary announcement
OTP Bank Plc. announces the rating of the issuance of Senior Non-Preferred
Notes in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 110 million
OTP Bank Plc. hereby announces that the Senior Non-Preferred notes (ISIN: XS2642536671) issued on 27 June 2023 as value date in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 110 million are rated 'BBB' by Scope Ratings GmbH on 11 March 2024.
OTP Bank Plc.
OTP Bank Plc.
Postal address: P.O.B.: 501
Budapest H-1876 Hungary
Phone: +36 1 473 5460
E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu
Internet: www.otpbank.hu
Address: Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 12:35:04 UTC.