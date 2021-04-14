Log in
OTP Bank Nyrt.

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
OTP Bank : Apollo in talks to sell Slovenian bank Nova to Hungary's OTP - sources

04/14/2021
BUDAPEST, April 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's biggest lender OTP is in talks to buy Slovenian bank Nova KBM from private equity group Apollo in a deal worth roughly 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), people close to the matter said.

OTP has sought to expand its footprint in the Balkans in recent years. It has bought large banks in Croatia, Serbia and several other countries. It owns a small bank in Slovenia, and the purchase of Nova KBM could make it the country's number one.

Apollo, which owns 80% in Nova KBM, and OTP were not immediately available for comment. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which owns 20%, declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8356 euros) (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVA LJUBLJANSKA BANKA D.D. 3.02% 54.6 End-of-day quote.19.21%
OTP BANK NYRT. -1.07% 12960 End-of-day quote.-2.99%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 159 B 3 867 M 3 867 M
Net income 2020 271 B 903 M 903 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 2,45%
Capitalization 3 573 B 11 870 M 11 915 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 33 427
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 15 202,36 HUF
Last Close Price 12 960,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Péter Csányi Deputy CEO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.-2.99%11 870
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.26%467 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.73%339 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%288 341
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.54%213 947
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.49%193 965
