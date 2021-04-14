OTP Bank : Apollo in talks to sell Slovenian bank Nova to Hungary's OTP - sources

BUDAPEST, April 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's biggest lender OTP
is in talks to buy Slovenian bank Nova KBM from
private equity group Apollo in a deal worth roughly 1 billion
euros ($1.2 billion), people close to the matter said.
OTP has sought to expand its footprint in the Balkans in
recent years. It has bought large banks in Croatia, Serbia and
several other countries. It owns a small bank in Slovenia, and
the purchase of Nova KBM could make it the country's number one.
Apollo, which owns 80% in Nova KBM, and OTP were not
immediately available for comment. The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development, which owns 20%, declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.8356 euros)
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker. Editing by Mark
Potter)