  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OTP Bank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTP Bank : Treasury share transaction (modification)

05/18/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-053/2021

18 May 2021

Extraordinary announcement

Treasury share transaction (modification)

OTP Bank Plc. announces that within the framework of the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc. and OTP Group on 17 May 2021 the Bank sold 1,865 own shares in line with guidelines set out in the Remuneration policy of OTP Bank Plc.

Due to the transaction the stock of own shares owned by the OTP Group has been changed to 4,224,402 shares. The stock of own shares is altogether 1.51%.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 232 B 4 283 M 4 283 M
Net income 2021 358 B 1 244 M 1 244 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 4 147 B 14 321 M 14 425 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 33 418
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart OTP BANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OTP Bank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTP BANK NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15 414,80 HUF
Last Close Price 15 045,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Managing Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTP BANK NYRT.9.28%14 321
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.59%496 479
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.01%362 996
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.79%276 911
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.10%215 294
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 260