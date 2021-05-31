Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-068/2021

31 May 2021

Extraordinary announcement

OTP Bank is purchasing another important bank in Slovenia

OTP Bank Plc. announces that OTP Bank signed a share sale and purchase agreement on purchasing 100% shareholding of Nova KBM d.d. and its subsidiaries, which are 80% owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and 20% by EBRD.

With a market share of 20.5% by total assets as of December 2020, Nova KBM d.d. is the 2nd largest bank in the Slovenian banking market and as a universal bank it has been active in the retail and corporate segments as well.

The financial closing of the transaction is estimated in 2Q 2022 subject to obtaining all the necessary regulatory approvals.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary