  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  OTP Bank Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    OTP   HU0000061726

OTP BANK NYRT.

(OTP)
  Report
OTP Bank : is purchasing another important bank in Slovenia

05/31/2021 | 03:47pm EDT
Strategy and Finance Division

Investor Relations & DCM

Reference number: IR-068/2021

31 May 2021

Extraordinary announcement

OTP Bank is purchasing another important bank in Slovenia

OTP Bank Plc. announces that OTP Bank signed a share sale and purchase agreement on purchasing 100% shareholding of Nova KBM d.d. and its subsidiaries, which are 80% owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and 20% by EBRD.

With a market share of 20.5% by total assets as of December 2020, Nova KBM d.d. is the 2nd largest bank in the Slovenian banking market and as a universal bank it has been active in the retail and corporate segments as well.

The financial closing of the transaction is estimated in 2Q 2022 subject to obtaining all the necessary regulatory approvals.

OTP Bank Plc.

OTP Bank Plc.

Postal address: P.O.B.: 501

Budapest H-1876 Hungary

Phone: +36 1 473 5460

Fax: +36 1 473 5951

E-mail: investor.relations@otpbank.hu

Internet: www.otpbank.hu

Address:

Nádor street 16. Budapest H-1051 Hungary

Disclaimer

OTP Bank Nyrt. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 19:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 247 B 4 397 M 4 397 M
Net income 2021 380 B 1 340 M 1 340 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 4 305 B 15 163 M 15 174 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 33 418
Free-Float 82,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sándor Csányi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
László Bencsik Chief Strategic & Financial Officer
Tibor Tolnay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Czikora Managing Director-IT Development
Gábor Csaba Bucsek Managing Director-IT & Bank Security
