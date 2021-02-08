OTRS : 4 Post-Pandemic Questions That Fintech IT Organizations Must Address

How do I cut costs?

While some fintech segments, like digital payment options and trading companies, have soared during the crisis, others have lunged backward. Lending, wealth management and challenger banks struggle to retain their footing. These segments will continue to seek cost cutting opportunities - both today and as the recession plays out.

Companies will turn to private clouds for service, help desk, asset and incident management solutions. Doing so reduces both their initial infrastructure expenditure and their ongoing maintenance costs. This is an especially good solution for those in the fintech industry as reputable solution providers will keep systems updated with the latest patches and security fixes, thereby reducing the amount of manhours required to keep systems compliant.

How do I do more work with fewer people?

Today's fintech IT departments have to contend with bigger issues than resetting passwords or equipment orders if they want to ensure continued growth. From a demanding uptick in cybersecurity incidents to practically every customer conducting business online, IT service teams are stretched to their limit.

To keep up, they will need service management solutions that quickly structure work and communication between themselves and their customers. From customer portals and self-service aids to skill-based request routing and automated business processes, teams will demand modern tools that allow them to quickly and remotely tackle routine tasks so that they can maintain their focus on value-added activities.