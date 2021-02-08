Log in
OTRS AG

OTRS AG

(TR9)
News 
All News

OTRS : 4 Post-Pandemic Questions That Fintech IT Organizations Must Address

02/08/2021 | 04:10am EST
How do I cut costs?

While some fintech segments, like digital payment options and trading companies, have soared during the crisis, others have lunged backward. Lending, wealth management and challenger banks struggle to retain their footing. These segments will continue to seek cost cutting opportunities - both today and as the recession plays out.

Companies will turn to private clouds for service, help desk, asset and incident management solutions. Doing so reduces both their initial infrastructure expenditure and their ongoing maintenance costs. This is an especially good solution for those in the fintech industry as reputable solution providers will keep systems updated with the latest patches and security fixes, thereby reducing the amount of manhours required to keep systems compliant.

How do I do more work with fewer people?

Today's fintech IT departments have to contend with bigger issues than resetting passwords or equipment orders if they want to ensure continued growth. From a demanding uptick in cybersecurity incidents to practically every customer conducting business online, IT service teams are stretched to their limit.

To keep up, they will need service management solutions that quickly structure work and communication between themselves and their customers. From customer portals and self-service aids to skill-based request routing and automated business processes, teams will demand modern tools that allow them to quickly and remotely tackle routine tasks so that they can maintain their focus on value-added activities.



OTRS AG published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 10,2 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2019 0,78 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net cash 2019 2,39 M 2,87 M 2,87 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19,4 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart OTRS AG
Duration : Period :
OTRS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Mindermann Chief Executive Officer
Gabriele Brauer Vice President-Global Finance
Burchard Steinbild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christopher Kuhn Chief Operating Officer
Oliver Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTRS AG18.13%23
ACCENTURE PLC-2.94%160 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.31%160 387
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.25%108 522
INFOSYS LIMITED1.30%74 114
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%71 586
