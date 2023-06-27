EQS-News: OTRS AG
OTRS AG appoints Benjamin Müller as Chief Technology Officer
André Mindermann, CEO of OTRS: “Benjamin Müller has impressively proven over the past years that he can make an important contribution to the further development of our company and our software solutions. With his know-how in designing software architectures and his experience in dealing with IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS providers, he has shaped the OTRS Solution. As CTO, he will bring this expertise to OTRS AG at board level and thus play a key role in shaping the future of our company. We will benefit greatly from his creative personality and his drive to drive innovation and new business opportunities as we look ahead to the ubiquitous and ever-increasing digital transformation."
Benjamin Müller, CTO of OTRS: “I am very much looking forward to actively accompanying the development of OTRS AG in the future in a leading role as CTO. In doing so, the focus will be on customer-centric product development, which will have a significant impact on strategic decisions of the company and ensure the long-term growth of OTRS."
Before joining OTRS AG, Benjamin Müller was Consultant and Solution Architect at software solution provider Software AG, responsible for consulting and implementing IT solutions to manage and optimize customers' key business processes, and held a senior position as Lead Architect and Head of Development at industry digitization company ADAMOS GmbH. Benjamin Müller also worked freelance in the field of IT infrastructure. He studied Business Information Systems at Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences.
About OTRS Group
OTRS Group is the manufacturer and the world's largest provider of the enterprise service management suite OTRS, awarded ITIL®4 Accredited Tool Vendor. It offers companies industry-independent solutions for structured communication in customer service, IT service management and security management. In addition to the core product OTRS, the security solutions STORM and CONTROL ensure efficient cybersecurity incident management and transparent documentation in accordance with standards such as ISO 27001.
Among its customers are Lufthansa, Airbus, Porsche, BSI (Federal Office for Security in Information Technology), Max Planck Institute, Toyota and TUI Cruises. The company consists of OTRS AG and its five subsidiaries OTRS Inc. (USA), OTRS S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), OTRS Asia Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), OTRS do Brasil Soluções Ltda. (Brazil) and OTRS Magyarország Kft. (Hungary). OTRS AG is listed on the basic board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
For more information, see www.otrs.com.
OTRS AG
Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OTRS AG
|Zimmersmühlenweg 11
|61440 Oberursel
|Germany
|Phone:
|06172 - 681 988 0
|Fax:
|09421 - 5681818
|E-mail:
|enjoy@otrs.com
|Internet:
|www.otrs.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S9R37
|WKN:
|A0S9R3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
