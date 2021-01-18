Log in
OTRS AG

OTRS AG

(TR9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/18 03:02:19 am
8.85 EUR   +1.14%
01/18/2021 | 05:08am EST
OTRS : Making Decisions for the Future With Business Intelligence
PU
01/11OTRS : All About the Internet of Things (IoT)
PU
01/04OTRS : Ethically Navigating the Complexities of Corporate Leadership
PU
OTRS : Making Decisions for the Future With Business Intelligence

01/18/2021 | 05:08am EST
ADVANCED ANALYTICS is a web-based application that is ready-to-use out of the box, without any consulting. In addition, ADVANCED ANALYTICS is fully-managed and operated by the OTRS Customer Solution Team.

What Does ADVANCED ANALYTICS Do?

ADVANCED ANALYTICS provides new insights into data and facilitates the optimization of processes, structures, communication behavior, processing time, scheduling and the use of knowledge databases. This continuously increases customer satisfaction, quality and performance in the company.

  • Analyze and understand peaks and exceptions.
  • Reduce content with real-time search and filter criteria.
  • Compare data against previous periods.
  • Identify trends.
  • Analyze communication volume.
  • Increase efficiency.
  • Analyze trends in customer inquiries to prevent churn.
  • Improve the effectiveness and quality of knowledge.

ADVANCED ANALYTICS in Practice

Dashboards and visualizations for advanced data analysis
Business analysts gain insight into the data of business objects to assess and improve the quality standard and performance of the company. Decision makers have all the data and information needed to optimize business areas.

Selection of the analysis time range
Analysts can use this functionality to focus on specific time ranges and choose from predefined options, such as the last year, the last 30 minutes, etc., to analyze and understand peaks and exceptions. The only prerequisite is that data is available across multiple operating days, or better yet, years.

Data search and filter bars
To reduce the entire dashboard contents to defined search and filter criteria, you can search by full text and filter by specific values.

Complex time analysis for ticket creation
Through the amount of tickets created, trends become apparent; their causes and meanings are clarified. With time analysis, it is possible to evaluate how many tickets have been created compared to this year, last year, 2 years ago and other complex aggregations. Ticket data from several years of operation is all that's needed.

Analysis tools for communication data and other items
This functionality can be used to create overviews of the communication in order to analyze how many communication rounds are normally required until the successful completion of an operation.

Analysis of customer tickets
Customers who could potentially churn due to too many issues with products and services can be identified by seeing who is creating the most or most costly tickets. For a good customer relationship, it is often necessary to prepare exactly this sensitive data.

Analysis tools for collected data from knowledge base articles
This can be used to create usage summaries of knowledge to improve the effectiveness and quality of knowledge base content.

Appointment analysis
This analysis function can be used to identify how many appointments have been created compared to this year, last year, two years ago, and other complex aggregations. This reveals trends in the number of scheduled meetings or on-site service appointments, as well as increases and decreases in change requests.

Over the last decade, business intelligence has been transformed. Data volumes exploded and everyone got access to the cloud. Spreadsheets were finally replaced by insightful data visualizations and dashboards, and advanced analytics is no longer just for analysts.

2020 was especially important for the business intelligence industry, and the BI landscape continues to evolve. The future of business intelligence comes with new trends to follow. In 2021, BI tools and strategies will become more customized, first and foremost. The question from companies is no longer whether they need business intelligence analytics, but which is the best solution for their business.

Disclaimer

OTRS AG published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:07:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
