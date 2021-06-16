OTRS : Improve Customer Service for Your Business

No company can afford dissatisfied customers. Today, a good product is no longer enough to retain customers. Above all, efficient customer service through all points in the customer lifecycle is at least as important as whatever product or service you sell.

Components of the customer experience

Customer experience matters, because a customer who has once had a positive experience is likely to become a repeat customer, make referrals and even evangelize on your behalf. But, the customer's experience is based on more than simply polite sales people and friendly support teams.

Maintaining a successful customer experience takes a combination of the right conversations, systems, workflows and processes. These should be flexible so that they can adapt and change over time to meet all the customer's future challenges. When these components come together in the right way, customer service improves.

So, how can companies improve customer service?

To improve customer service, companies should work on the following:

Use multiple communication channels. Classic communication channels, such as telephone, email or contact forms are no longer sufficient today. Facebook, Twitter and other social media channels should also be taken into account in order to get or stay in touch with one's customers. A customer portal should be created so answers are at a customer's fingertips when needed.

Encourage knowledge sharing. Knowledge sharing offers two benefits. First, it aids employee collaboration and productivity. People can share policies, troubleshooting tips, use cases - any type of information that might benefit the customer in the long-run. As an added benefit, when knowledge is made publicly available, customers have a way to help themselves, thereby getting their problem solved more quickly

Intervene early. Based on the analysis of important KPIs, such as customer satisfaction or first response time, supervisors should use available reporting tools to ensure that service quality is continuously optimized. This helps them to identify things like coverage issues, areas where additional skill building is needed, or customers that are at risk of leaving. Effective reporting gives managers the chance to act proactively.

Automate whenever possible. Why have an agent waste time typing out the same support message for the hundredth time in a day? Use templates instead. Don't get held up waiting on approvals; instead, establish rules and let your tools guide agents through the process. Examine the tasks your agents must do and find ways to speed these up through automation.

Implement a Customer Service Solution

This is all possible when service teams use service management software. This is software in which efficient communication, clear structures and automated processes work together to streamline overall service delivery. Efficiency, time and cost savings are gained.