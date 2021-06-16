Log in
    TR9   DE000A0S9R37

OTRS AG

(TR9)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/16 03:24:00 pm
13.35 EUR   +1.91%
05:58pOTRS  : Improve Customer Service for Your Business
PU
06/01TRUE OR FALSE : It Costs More to Work with a Solution Expert
PU
05/24OTRS  : About the right cyber security tools
PU
OTRS : Improve Customer Service for Your Business

06/16/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
No company can afford dissatisfied customers. Today, a good product is no longer enough to retain customers. Above all, efficient customer service through all points in the customer lifecycle is at least as important as whatever product or service you sell.

Components of the customer experience

Customer experience matters, because a customer who has once had a positive experience is likely to become a repeat customer, make referrals and even evangelize on your behalf. But, the customer's experience is based on more than simply polite sales people and friendly support teams.

Maintaining a successful customer experience takes a combination of the right conversations, systems, workflows and processes. These should be flexible so that they can adapt and change over time to meet all the customer's future challenges. When these components come together in the right way, customer service improves.

So, how can companies improve customer service?

To improve customer service, companies should work on the following:

Use multiple communication channels. Classic communication channels, such as telephone, email or contact forms are no longer sufficient today. Facebook, Twitter and other social media channels should also be taken into account in order to get or stay in touch with one's customers. A customer portal should be created so answers are at a customer's fingertips when needed.

Encourage knowledge sharing. Knowledge sharing offers two benefits. First, it aids employee collaboration and productivity. People can share policies, troubleshooting tips, use cases - any type of information that might benefit the customer in the long-run. As an added benefit, when knowledge is made publicly available, customers have a way to help themselves, thereby getting their problem solved more quickly

Intervene early. Based on the analysis of important KPIs, such as customer satisfaction or first response time, supervisors should use available reporting tools to ensure that service quality is continuously optimized. This helps them to identify things like coverage issues, areas where additional skill building is needed, or customers that are at risk of leaving. Effective reporting gives managers the chance to act proactively.

Automate whenever possible. Why have an agent waste time typing out the same support message for the hundredth time in a day? Use templates instead. Don't get held up waiting on approvals; instead, establish rules and let your tools guide agents through the process. Examine the tasks your agents must do and find ways to speed these up through automation.

Implement a Customer Service Solution

This is all possible when service teams use service management software. This is software in which efficient communication, clear structures and automated processes work together to streamline overall service delivery. Efficiency, time and cost savings are gained.

Disclaimer

OTRS AG published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 21:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 10,2 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2019 0,78 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net cash 2019 2,39 M 2,87 M 2,87 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,1 M 30,4 M 30,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart OTRS AG
Duration : Period :
OTRS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Mindermann Chief Executive Officer
Gabriele Brauer Vice President-Global Finance
Burchard Steinbild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christopher Kuhn Chief Operating Officer
Oliver Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTRS AG53.22%30
ACCENTURE PLC9.56%181 916
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.13.97%164 520
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.65%133 457
INFOSYS LIMITED17.37%85 304
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.13.04%84 725