OTRS : Software manufacturer, OTRS AG, accompanies you into the future.

That is why customer needs come first for us. With the discontinuation of the ((OTRS)) Community Edition, we have set a new course to exploit the full innovative power of OTRS. There are vendors who will continue to develop a fork of the Community Edition - however, because they are not the provider, they can hardly advise clients to the extent that they need to and are not able to take them to the next level.

The Corona crisis has shown us how quickly situations, working conditions, needs and goals can change. This is not the only reason why innovation is a priority for us. The newly established Research & Prototyping team, which operates under the umbrella concept of Solution Management, is continuously researching topics. The following mega-trends play a key role in this.

Conferencing & Communication: The demand for video & voice conferencing solutions integrated in OTRS has increased, not least due to working in the home office. Many employees miss the personal exchange - and being able to see each other during meetings to capture moods can be a good substitute. OTRS AG is evaluating options to enable customers to seamlessly use OTRS in combination with video and voice conferencing.

Internet of Things (IoT): The Internet of Things networks physical objects (things of any kind) with each other and maps them in a virtual representation. This is a crucial step toward saving valuable working time. Through integration with OTRS, faults could be registered and processed by things.

Security Information & Event Management: SIEMs are specialized systems that analyze diverse data sources. In case of deviations from a recognized regularity, they trigger certain actions. By integrating the security solution STORM powered by OTRS, activities can be triggered in order to initiate the necessary countermeasures, for example. This is an ideal opportunity to practice for the 'worst case' and to be prepared for it.

Regardless of whether you host yourself or prefer the all-round carefree package in the cloud, regardless of whether you belong to a small or large company, regardless of whether you work in a home office or an office building, OTRS AG accompanies you safely into the future. See for yourself here.