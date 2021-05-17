Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. OTRS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TR9   DE000A0S9R37

OTRS AG

(TR9)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTRS : Software manufacturer, OTRS AG, accompanies you into the future.

05/17/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

That is why customer needs come first for us. With the discontinuation of the ((OTRS)) Community Edition, we have set a new course to exploit the full innovative power of OTRS. There are vendors who will continue to develop a fork of the Community Edition - however, because they are not the provider, they can hardly advise clients to the extent that they need to and are not able to take them to the next level.

The Corona crisis has shown us how quickly situations, working conditions, needs and goals can change. This is not the only reason why innovation is a priority for us. The newly established Research & Prototyping team, which operates under the umbrella concept of Solution Management, is continuously researching topics. The following mega-trends play a key role in this.

Conferencing & Communication: The demand for video & voice conferencing solutions integrated in OTRS has increased, not least due to working in the home office. Many employees miss the personal exchange - and being able to see each other during meetings to capture moods can be a good substitute. OTRS AG is evaluating options to enable customers to seamlessly use OTRS in combination with video and voice conferencing.

Internet of Things (IoT): The Internet of Things networks physical objects (things of any kind) with each other and maps them in a virtual representation. This is a crucial step toward saving valuable working time. Through integration with OTRS, faults could be registered and processed by things.

Security Information & Event Management: SIEMs are specialized systems that analyze diverse data sources. In case of deviations from a recognized regularity, they trigger certain actions. By integrating the security solution STORM powered by OTRS, activities can be triggered in order to initiate the necessary countermeasures, for example. This is an ideal opportunity to practice for the 'worst case' and to be prepared for it.

Regardless of whether you host yourself or prefer the all-round carefree package in the cloud, regardless of whether you belong to a small or large company, regardless of whether you work in a home office or an office building, OTRS AG accompanies you safely into the future. See for yourself here.

Disclaimer

OTRS AG published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 20:59:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OTRS AG
05:01pOTRS  : Software manufacturer, OTRS AG, accompanies you into the future.
PU
05/11OTRS  : publishes 2020 financial figures - first dividend payment planned
EQ
05/04OTRS  : Where Does the Term Ticket System Come From and Does It Even Fit Today?
PU
04/19OTRS  : Home Office Doesn't Work Without IT Support
PU
04/12WEAKNESSES AND VULNERABILITIES : why they should not be ignored
PU
04/09OTRS  : 10 Digital Transformation Tips for Startups
PU
04/06OTRS  : Pairing SOAR and SIEM Tools Means Faster Time to Resolution
PU
04/01OTRS  : Experiences with OTRS 8 After One Year
PU
03/30OTRS  : Knocking Down the Roadblocks for Women in Leadership Positions
PU
03/22OTRS  : Why we should tackle diversity right now
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,2 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net income 2019 0,78 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net cash 2019 2,39 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart OTRS AG
Duration : Period :
OTRS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Mindermann Chief Executive Officer
Gabriele Brauer Vice President-Global Finance
Burchard Steinbild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christopher Kuhn Chief Operating Officer
Oliver Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTRS AG2.34%20
ACCENTURE PLC10.33%183 194
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.59%154 082
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.93%129 275
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.47%82 823
INFOSYS LIMITED4.83%76 292