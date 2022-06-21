Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Otsuka Information Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3570   TW0003570008

OTSUKA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(3570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-19
89.20 TWD   -1.98%
04:34aOTSUKA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors
PU
05/13Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/09Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 1, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otsuka Information Technology : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Otsuka Information Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:31:57
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's list of newly
elected directors
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director,
Independent director and Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki
Guo, Yi Long
Hsu, Hui-Ru
Tamehiro, Akio
Huang, Hsiang Min
Liu, Cheng Ho
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De
Lin, Hui-Fen
Hsieh, Kun-Feng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu: Executive Director of
Otsuka Corporation
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki: Special Assistant to
President's Office of Otsuka Corporation
Guo, Yi Long: General Manager of the Company
Hsu, Hui-Ru: Vice General Manager and Spokesperson of the Company
Tamehiro, Akio: Chairman and General Manager of Noah International Taiwan
Corp.
Huang, Hsiang Min: CEO of Fortune Construction Co., Ltd.
Liu, Cheng Ho: Director and Vice President of Koei Tecmo Taiwan Co., Ltd.
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De: CFO of Winking Corporation
Lin, Hui-Fen: Accountant of WEYONG International CPAs & Co.
Hsieh, Kun-Feng: Head of CrownPro Attorneys-at-Law
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki
Guo, Yi Long
Hsu, Hui-Ru
Tamehiro, Akio
Huang, Hsiang Min
Liu, Cheng Ho
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De
Lin, Hui-Fen
Hsieh, Kun-Feng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu: Executive Director of
Otsuka Corporation
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki: Special Assistant to
President's Office of Otsuka Corporation
Guo, Yi Long: General Manager of the Company
Hsu, Hui-Ru: Vice General Manager and Spokesperson of the Company
Tamehiro, Akio: Chairman and General Manager of Noah International Taiwan
Corp.
Huang, Hsiang Min: CEO of Fortune Construction Co., Ltd.
Liu, Cheng Ho: Director and Vice President of Koei Tecmo Taiwan Co., Ltd.
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De: CFO of Winking Corporation
Lin, Hui-Fen: Accountant of WEYONG International CPAs & Co.
Hsieh, Kun-Feng: Head of CrownPro Attorneys-at-Law
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Election for directors because of term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu: 6,465,900 shares
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki: 6,465,900 shares
Guo, Yi Long: 20,000 shares
Hsu, Hui-Ru: 137,000 shares
Tamehiro, Akio: 610,050 shares
Huang, Hsiang Min: 0 shares
Liu, Cheng Ho: 0 shares
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De: 0 shares
Lin, Hui-Fen: 0 shares
Hsieh, Kun-Feng: 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/24 to 2022/06/23
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Otsuka Information Technology Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OTSUKA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.
04:34aOTSUKA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected direct..
PU
05/13Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
05/09Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 1, 2022
CI
03/29Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2021Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2021Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
2021Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Announces Retirement of Jerry Hsieh as CTO, Effecti..
CI
2021Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 30, 2021
CI
2021Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 301 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net income 2021 145 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
Net cash 2021 441 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 525 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart OTSUKA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Otsuka Information Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTSUKA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yi Lung Kuo General Manager & Director
Chih Ming Lin CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy Spokesman
Hironobu Tsurumi Chairman
Chun Te Yan Independent Director
Hui Fen Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTSUKA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.13.63%51
ADOBE INC.-36.38%170 473
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.82%39 687
AUTODESK, INC.-40.34%36 452
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-2.55%35 939
WORKDAY INC.-48.98%35 403