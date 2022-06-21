Otsuka Information Technology : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director,
Independent director and Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki
Guo, Yi Long
Hsu, Hui-Ru
Tamehiro, Akio
Huang, Hsiang Min
Liu, Cheng Ho
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De
Lin, Hui-Fen
Hsieh, Kun-Feng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu: Executive Director of
Otsuka Corporation
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki: Special Assistant to
President's Office of Otsuka Corporation
Guo, Yi Long: General Manager of the Company
Hsu, Hui-Ru: Vice General Manager and Spokesperson of the Company
Tamehiro, Akio: Chairman and General Manager of Noah International Taiwan
Corp.
Huang, Hsiang Min: CEO of Fortune Construction Co., Ltd.
Liu, Cheng Ho: Director and Vice President of Koei Tecmo Taiwan Co., Ltd.
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De: CFO of Winking Corporation
Lin, Hui-Fen: Accountant of WEYONG International CPAs & Co.
Hsieh, Kun-Feng: Head of CrownPro Attorneys-at-Law
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki
Guo, Yi Long
Hsu, Hui-Ru
Tamehiro, Akio
Huang, Hsiang Min
Liu, Cheng Ho
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De
Lin, Hui-Fen
Hsieh, Kun-Feng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu: Executive Director of
Otsuka Corporation
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki: Special Assistant to
President's Office of Otsuka Corporation
Guo, Yi Long: General Manager of the Company
Hsu, Hui-Ru: Vice General Manager and Spokesperson of the Company
Tamehiro, Akio: Chairman and General Manager of Noah International Taiwan
Corp.
Huang, Hsiang Min: CEO of Fortune Construction Co., Ltd.
Liu, Cheng Ho: Director and Vice President of Koei Tecmo Taiwan Co., Ltd.
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De: CFO of Winking Corporation
Lin, Hui-Fen: Accountant of WEYONG International CPAs & Co.
Hsieh, Kun-Feng: Head of CrownPro Attorneys-at-Law
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Election for directors because of term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Director
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu: 6,465,900 shares
Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki: 6,465,900 shares
Guo, Yi Long: 20,000 shares
Hsu, Hui-Ru: 137,000 shares
Tamehiro, Akio: 610,050 shares
Huang, Hsiang Min: 0 shares
Liu, Cheng Ho: 0 shares
(2)Independent Director
Yen, Jun De: 0 shares
Lin, Hui-Fen: 0 shares
Hsieh, Kun-Feng: 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/24 to 2022/06/23
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None