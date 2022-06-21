Otsuka Information Technology : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, Independent director and Natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Director Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki Guo, Yi Long Hsu, Hui-Ru Tamehiro, Akio Huang, Hsiang Min Liu, Cheng Ho (2)Independent Director Yen, Jun De Lin, Hui-Fen Hsieh, Kun-Feng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Director Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu: Executive Director of Otsuka Corporation Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki: Special Assistant to President's Office of Otsuka Corporation Guo, Yi Long: General Manager of the Company Hsu, Hui-Ru: Vice General Manager and Spokesperson of the Company Tamehiro, Akio: Chairman and General Manager of Noah International Taiwan Corp. Huang, Hsiang Min: CEO of Fortune Construction Co., Ltd. Liu, Cheng Ho: Director and Vice President of Koei Tecmo Taiwan Co., Ltd. (2)Independent Director Yen, Jun De: CFO of Winking Corporation Lin, Hui-Fen: Accountant of WEYONG International CPAs & Co. Hsieh, Kun-Feng: Head of CrownPro Attorneys-at-Law 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Director Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki Guo, Yi Long Hsu, Hui-Ru Tamehiro, Akio Huang, Hsiang Min Liu, Cheng Ho (2)Independent Director Yen, Jun De Lin, Hui-Fen Hsieh, Kun-Feng 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Director Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu: Executive Director of Otsuka Corporation Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki: Special Assistant to President's Office of Otsuka Corporation Guo, Yi Long: General Manager of the Company Hsu, Hui-Ru: Vice General Manager and Spokesperson of the Company Tamehiro, Akio: Chairman and General Manager of Noah International Taiwan Corp. Huang, Hsiang Min: CEO of Fortune Construction Co., Ltd. Liu, Cheng Ho: Director and Vice President of Koei Tecmo Taiwan Co., Ltd. (2)Independent Director Yen, Jun De: CFO of Winking Corporation Lin, Hui-Fen: Accountant of WEYONG International CPAs & Co. Hsieh, Kun-Feng: Head of CrownPro Attorneys-at-Law 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Election for directors because of term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Director Otsuka Corporation Representative- Tsurumi, Hironobu: 6,465,900 shares Otsuka Corporation Representative- Aoki, Hideyuki: 6,465,900 shares Guo, Yi Long: 20,000 shares Hsu, Hui-Ru: 137,000 shares Tamehiro, Akio: 610,050 shares Huang, Hsiang Min: 0 shares Liu, Cheng Ho: 0 shares (2)Independent Director Yen, Jun De: 0 shares Lin, Hui-Fen: 0 shares Hsieh, Kun-Feng: 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/24 to 2022/06/23 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None