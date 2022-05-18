Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTTW   US6891951054

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC.

(OTTW)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/17 12:33:48 pm EDT
14.60 USD    0.00%
04:02pOttawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
05/05Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
05/05Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

05/18/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, Ill., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on or about June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.   

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.


All news about OTTAWA BANCORP, INC.
04:02pOttawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
05/05Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
05/05Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
03/30OTTAWA BANCORP : & Subsidiary
PU
03/03OTTAWA BANCORP : Second quarter 2021 financials
PU
03/03OTTAWA BANCORP : First quarter 2021 financials
PU
02/16Ottawa bancorp, inc. announces increase in quarterly cash dividend and appointment of d..
GL
02/16Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Dianna Torman as Member of the Board of Directors
CI
02/16Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on or About..
CI
02/10Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,7 M - -
Net income 2021 2,90 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 39,0 M 39,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart OTTAWA BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig M. Hepner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc N. Kingry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jon L. Kranov Chairman
Mark Stoudt Chief Operating & Lending Officer, Executive VP
Thomas Michael Adler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTTAWA BANCORP, INC.0.00%39
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.32%358 849
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.11%289 967
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 223
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 630
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 676