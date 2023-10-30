Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota and northeastern South Dakota. The Manufacturing segment consists of businesses in the manufacturing activities, including contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, material handling components and extruded raw material stock. The Manufacturing segment businesses have manufacturing facilities in Georgia, Illinois and Minnesota and sell products primarily in the United States. The Plastics segment consists of businesses producing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe at plants in North Dakota and Arizona. The PVC pipe is sold primarily in the western half of the United States and Canada.

Sector Electric Utilities