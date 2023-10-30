Otter Tail Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 30, 2023 at 06:00 pm EDT Share

Otter Tail Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 130.33 million compared to USD 142.75 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 358.06 million compared to USD 383.86 million a year ago. Net income was USD 91.97 million compared to USD 84.24 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.21 compared to USD 2.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.19 compared to USD 2.01 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 396 million compared to USD 404.11 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 1,034.85 million compared to USD 1,158.8 million a year ago. Net income was USD 236.42 million compared to USD 242.18 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 5.67 compared to USD 5.82 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 5.63 compared to USD 5.78 a year ago.