  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Otter Tail Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTTR   US6896481032

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION

(OTTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
62.53 USD   -0.13%
08:56aOtter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/14OTTER TAIL : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
04/14OTTER TAIL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/15/2022 | 08:56am EDT
Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing first quarter 2022 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.

Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast, go to www.ottertail.com/presentations and select “Webcast.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call.

Dial 877-312-8789 to be able to ask a question during the conference call, or dial 866-634-1342 to listen only. Please contact Tyler Akerman at 218-998-7110 or takerman@ottertail.com with any questions on how to participate.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 194 M - -
Net income 2022 164 M - -
Net Debt 2022 767 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 2 602 M 2 602 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 487
Free-Float 97,9%
