  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Otter Tail Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTTR   US6896481032

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION

(OTTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
66.49 USD   -0.76%
06/24OTTER TAIL CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : OTTR) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24OTTER TAIL CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : OTTR) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/24OTTER TAIL CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : OTTR) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/12/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing second quarter 2022 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.

Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast, go to www.ottertail.com/presentations and select “Webcast.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. Contact Tyler Akerman at 218-998-7110 or takerman@ottertail.com with any questions on how to participate.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 355 M - -
Net income 2022 223 M - -
Net Debt 2022 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 2 789 M 2 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 487
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart OTTER TAIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otter Tail Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTER TAIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 67,00 $
Average target price 70,67 $
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles S. MacFarlane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin G. Moug Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nathan Ivey Partain Chairman
Karen M. Bohn Director
James B. Stake Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTTER TAIL CORPORATION-6.19%2 789
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.58%158 496
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.92%83 118
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.81%76 257
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.50%65 026
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.55%64 795