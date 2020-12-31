Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Otter Tail Corporation    OTTR

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION

(OTTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otter Tail : names Devin Scott Vice President of Internal Audit and Business Risk Management

12/31/2020 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media contact: Stephanie Hoff, Director of Corporate Communications, (218) 739-8535 or (218) 205-6179

Investor contact: Loren Hanson, Manager of Investor Relations, (218) 739-8481 or (800) 664-1259

For release: December 30, 2020

Otter Tail Corporation names Devin Scott Vice President of Internal Audit and Business Risk Management

Fergus Falls - Otter Tail Corporation has named Devin Scott Vice President of Internal Audit and Business Risk Management. Scott joined the company in 2019 as Director of Internal Audit and Business Risk Management. In her new role, Scott will provide overall leadership for the audit and business risk management functions and serve as a key leader in fostering a culture consistent with organizational values and principles.

"Devin brings a strong background and understanding of internal audit and public company reporting to this position," said Otter Tail Corporation Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Moug. "I'm excited to welcome her into this role and look forward to working with her."

Scott holds a bachelor of science degree in business, majoring in accounting, and a master of accountancy from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. Prior to joining Otter Tail Corporation, Scott was the Director of Internal Audit and SEC Reporting for Titan Machinery in West Fargo, North Dakota. She also worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young, and Target Corporation, all in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About the Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information are available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

###

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Otter Tail Corporation published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 17:56:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about OTTER TAIL CORPORATION
12:57pOTTER TAIL : names Devin Scott Vice President of Internal Audit and Business Ris..
PU
12/04OTTER TAIL : Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves Otter Tail Power Com..
PU
11/12OTTER TAIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/06OTTER TAIL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/03OTTER TAIL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
11/03Otter Tail Q3 Results Beat Street Estimates
MT
11/02OTTER TAIL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02Earnings Flash (OTTR) OTTER TAIL CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $235.8M, vs. St..
MT
11/02OTTER TAIL CORPORATION : Announces 40% Increase in Third Quarter Earnings Per Sh..
BU
11/02Otter Tail Files for Rate Increase in Minnesota
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 887 M - -
Net income 2020 95,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 3,49%
Capitalization 1 740 M 1 740 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart OTTER TAIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Otter Tail Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTER TAIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 51,00 $
Last Close Price 42,37 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles S. MacFarlane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Ivey Partain Chairman
Kevin G. Moug Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen M. Bohn Independent Director
John D. Erickson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTER TAIL CORPORATION-17.39%1 740
NEXTERA ENERGY25.39%148 713
ENEL S.P.A.17.02%103 358
IBERDROLA, S.A.27.89%88 387
ORSTED A/S80.48%86 253
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.71%66 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ