Otter Tail : names Devin Scott Vice President of Internal Audit and Business Risk Management

Media contact: Stephanie Hoff, Director of Corporate Communications, (218) 739-8535 or (218) 205-6179

Investor contact: Loren Hanson, Manager of Investor Relations, (218) 739-8481 or (800) 664-1259

For release: December 30, 2020

Otter Tail Corporation names Devin Scott Vice President of Internal Audit and Business Risk Management

Fergus Falls - Otter Tail Corporation has named Devin Scott Vice President of Internal Audit and Business Risk Management. Scott joined the company in 2019 as Director of Internal Audit and Business Risk Management. In her new role, Scott will provide overall leadership for the audit and business risk management functions and serve as a key leader in fostering a culture consistent with organizational values and principles.

"Devin brings a strong background and understanding of internal audit and public company reporting to this position," said Otter Tail Corporation Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Moug. "I'm excited to welcome her into this role and look forward to working with her."

Scott holds a bachelor of science degree in business, majoring in accounting, and a master of accountancy from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. Prior to joining Otter Tail Corporation, Scott was the Director of Internal Audit and SEC Reporting for Titan Machinery in West Fargo, North Dakota. She also worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young, and Target Corporation, all in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About the Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information are available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

###