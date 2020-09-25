Otto Energy : Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020
09/25/2020 | 03:15am EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
25 September 2020
2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY
28% increase in production to 946,445 boe (2019: 741,626 boe)
Net revenue from production of US$23 million (2019: $31.3 million)
Cash Operating Gross Profit1 of US$19.3 million (2019: $28.4 million)
EBITDAX1 of US$20.9 million (2019: $23.5 million)
31% increase in Proved Reserves2 (1P) to 4.8 MMboe (Net to Otto)
13% increase in 2P Reserves2 to 8.1 MMboe (Net to Otto)
15% increase in 3P Reserves2 to 11.7 MMboe (Net to Otto)
Continued development at Green Canyon 21 with first production scheduled for late-September 2020
Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) ("Otto" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020. Otto Energy's Reserves and Resources as of 30 June 2020 were reported on 24 September 2020.
Otto Energy had a strong FY20 with an increase in production attributable to our Lightning field, as Green #1 produced for the entire year and Green #2 commenced production in February 2020. In addition, Otto's 50% owned South Marsh 71 field has continued to produce well, having now produced over 2.5 MMbbl of oil and 3.2 Bcf of gas since March 2018.
Otto's liquidity position was significantly enhanced during the year as the Company was able to fund its share of the development of the Green Canyon 21 discovery with its recently secured $55 million credit facility from Macquarie Bank. Otto further enhanced its position via a successful equity raise of US$8.8 million in March 2020, before costs.
Commenting on the result, Otto Energy Managing Director Mr Michael Utsler stated:
"The economic impact of COVID-19 during the year continues to pose numerous challenges for the energy sector and the economy at large. Despite this, Otto achieved encouraging results in 2020, including the continued development of our GC 21 and Lightning fields, strong revenues of $23 million and EBITDAX of $20.9 million, a 28% increase in production and a 31% increase in Proved Reserves. We have also implemented significant cost reduction initiatives, improved our liquidity position and instilled a new management team to implement our strategic goal of growing the Company and creating value for our shareholders.
"Our Green Canyon 21 is days away from first production and we look forward to providing additional details at that time."
This release is authorised by the Board of Directors.
1 These numbers are considered non-IFRS financial information. Please refer to the audited financial statements and Appendix 1 for the IFRS information and a reconciliation.
2 Refer to Annual Reserves and Resources Statement released on 24 September 2020 for further detail.
Contact:
Investors:
Michael Utsler
Mark Lindh (Adelaide Equity)
Managing Director & CEO
+61 (0) 414 551 361
+1 281 686 5368
Investor-relations@ottoenergy.com
info@ottoenergy.com
About Otto Energy:
Otto is an ASX-listed oil and gas exploration and production company with a regional focus on North America, focused on the Gulf of Mexico region near-term. Otto currently has oil production from the SM 71 oil field in the Gulf of Mexico and gas/condensate production from the Lightning discovery onshore Matagorda County, Texas. Development is underway at the Green Canyon 21 "Bulleit" oil discovery in the Gulf of Mexico. Cashflow from its producing assets underpins its growth strategy.
Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information
Where indicated, this announcement also contains some non-IFRS financial information, including in the Key Highlights. Below is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to audited IFRS financial information. EBITDAX (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, depletion, exploration, evaluation and impairment), EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, depletion) and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) are non IFRS measures that are presented to provide investors with further information and perspective on the overall financial performance and operations of the Company. The non-IFRS financial information is unaudited however the numbers have been extracted from the audited financial statements. The audited Annual Financial Report accompanies this summary release and is available on the Otto Energy website at www.ottoenergy.com. Please refer to the audited financial statements for the IFRS financial information.
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Operating revenue, net of royalties
23,028
31,258
Gathering and production charges (opex)
(3,738)
(2,874)
Cash Operating Gross Profit
19,290
28,384
Gain on derivatives
5,971
-
Net admin costs (G&A) *
(4,241)
(4,374)
New ventures and business development costs
(391)
(694)
Other income
244
168
EBITDAX
20,873
23,484
Exploration expenditures
(13,067)
(37,849)
EBITDA
7,806
(14,365)
Amortisation of capitalised developments
(6,564)
(4,959)
Depreciation - admin
(206)
(48)
EBIT
1,036
(19,372)
Finance income/(costs)
(2,392)
965
Net loss before tax
(1,356)
(18,407)
Tax
(2)
(2)
Net loss after tax
(1,358)
(18,409)
* Net admin costs (G&A) includes:
Disposal of property
(3)
(2)
employee benefits
(3,256)
(3,514)
corporate costs
(1,097)
(675)
FX losses
115
(183)
Net admin costs (G&A)
(4,241)
(4,374)
Reconciliation of net cash outflow from operating activities
Operating cash flows from operating activities
before exploration
10,468
23,706
Payments for exploration and evaluation
(11,189)
(36,867)
Net cash outflow from operating activities
(721)
(13,161)
