Otto Energy : Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 September 2020

2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

28% increase in production to 946,445 boe (2019: 741,626 boe)

Net revenue from production of US$23 million (2019: $31.3 million)

Cash Operating Gross Profit 1 of US$19.3 million (2019: $28.4 million)

of US$19.3 million (2019: $28.4 million) EBITDAX 1 of US$20.9 million (2019: $23.5 million)

of US$20.9 million (2019: $23.5 million) 31% increase in Proved Reserves 2 (1P) to 4.8 MMboe (Net to Otto)

(1P) to 4.8 MMboe (Net to Otto) 13% increase in 2P Reserves 2 to 8.1 MMboe (Net to Otto)

to 8.1 MMboe (Net to Otto) 15% increase in 3P Reserves 2 to 11.7 MMboe (Net to Otto)

to 11.7 MMboe (Net to Otto) Continued development at Green Canyon 21 with first production scheduled for late-September 2020

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) ("Otto" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020. Otto Energy's Reserves and Resources as of 30 June 2020 were reported on 24 September 2020.

Otto Energy had a strong FY20 with an increase in production attributable to our Lightning field, as Green #1 produced for the entire year and Green #2 commenced production in February 2020. In addition, Otto's 50% owned South Marsh 71 field has continued to produce well, having now produced over 2.5 MMbbl of oil and 3.2 Bcf of gas since March 2018.

Otto's liquidity position was significantly enhanced during the year as the Company was able to fund its share of the development of the Green Canyon 21 discovery with its recently secured $55 million credit facility from Macquarie Bank. Otto further enhanced its position via a successful equity raise of US$8.8 million in March 2020, before costs.

Commenting on the result, Otto Energy Managing Director Mr Michael Utsler stated:

"The economic impact of COVID-19 during the year continues to pose numerous challenges for the energy sector and the economy at large. Despite this, Otto achieved encouraging results in 2020, including the continued development of our GC 21 and Lightning fields, strong revenues of $23 million and EBITDAX of $20.9 million, a 28% increase in production and a 31% increase in Proved Reserves. We have also implemented significant cost reduction initiatives, improved our liquidity position and instilled a new management team to implement our strategic goal of growing the Company and creating value for our shareholders.

"Our Green Canyon 21 is days away from first production and we look forward to providing additional details at that time."

This release is authorised by the Board of Directors.

1 These numbers are considered non-IFRS financial information. Please refer to the audited financial statements and Appendix 1 for the IFRS information and a reconciliation.

2 Refer to Annual Reserves and Resources Statement released on 24 September 2020 for further detail.

