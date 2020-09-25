Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Otto Energy Limited    OEL   AU000000OEL3

OTTO ENERGY LIMITED

(OEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/24
0.009 AUD   -10.00%
03:15aOTTO ENERGY : Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
09/23OTTO ENERGY : Annual Reserves and Resources Statement
PU
09/15OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Appointment of CEO and Managing Director
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Otto Energy : Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:15am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 September 2020

2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

  • 28% increase in production to 946,445 boe (2019: 741,626 boe)
  • Net revenue from production of US$23 million (2019: $31.3 million)
  • Cash Operating Gross Profit1 of US$19.3 million (2019: $28.4 million)
  • EBITDAX1 of US$20.9 million (2019: $23.5 million)
  • 31% increase in Proved Reserves2 (1P) to 4.8 MMboe (Net to Otto)
  • 13% increase in 2P Reserves2 to 8.1 MMboe (Net to Otto)
  • 15% increase in 3P Reserves2 to 11.7 MMboe (Net to Otto)
  • Continued development at Green Canyon 21 with first production scheduled for late-September 2020

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) ("Otto" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020. Otto Energy's Reserves and Resources as of 30 June 2020 were reported on 24 September 2020.

Otto Energy had a strong FY20 with an increase in production attributable to our Lightning field, as Green #1 produced for the entire year and Green #2 commenced production in February 2020. In addition, Otto's 50% owned South Marsh 71 field has continued to produce well, having now produced over 2.5 MMbbl of oil and 3.2 Bcf of gas since March 2018.

Otto's liquidity position was significantly enhanced during the year as the Company was able to fund its share of the development of the Green Canyon 21 discovery with its recently secured $55 million credit facility from Macquarie Bank. Otto further enhanced its position via a successful equity raise of US$8.8 million in March 2020, before costs.

Commenting on the result, Otto Energy Managing Director Mr Michael Utsler stated:

"The economic impact of COVID-19 during the year continues to pose numerous challenges for the energy sector and the economy at large. Despite this, Otto achieved encouraging results in 2020, including the continued development of our GC 21 and Lightning fields, strong revenues of $23 million and EBITDAX of $20.9 million, a 28% increase in production and a 31% increase in Proved Reserves. We have also implemented significant cost reduction initiatives, improved our liquidity position and instilled a new management team to implement our strategic goal of growing the Company and creating value for our shareholders.

"Our Green Canyon 21 is days away from first production and we look forward to providing additional details at that time."

This release is authorised by the Board of Directors.

1 These numbers are considered non-IFRS financial information. Please refer to the audited financial statements and Appendix 1 for the IFRS information and a reconciliation.

2 Refer to Annual Reserves and Resources Statement released on 24 September 2020 for further detail.

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800

Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

Contact:

Investors:

Michael Utsler

Mark Lindh (Adelaide Equity)

Managing Director & CEO

+61 (0) 414 551 361

+1 281 686 5368

Investor-relations@ottoenergy.com

info@ottoenergy.com

About Otto Energy:

Otto is an ASX-listed oil and gas exploration and production company with a regional focus on North America, focused on the Gulf of Mexico region near-term. Otto currently has oil production from the SM 71 oil field in the Gulf of Mexico and gas/condensate production from the Lightning discovery onshore Matagorda County, Texas. Development is underway at the Green Canyon 21 "Bulleit" oil discovery in the Gulf of Mexico. Cashflow from its producing assets underpins its growth strategy.

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800

Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information

Where indicated, this announcement also contains some non-IFRS financial information, including in the Key Highlights. Below is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to audited IFRS financial information. EBITDAX (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, depletion, exploration, evaluation and impairment), EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, depletion) and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) are non IFRS measures that are presented to provide investors with further information and perspective on the overall financial performance and operations of the Company. The non-IFRS financial information is unaudited however the numbers have been extracted from the audited financial statements. The audited Annual Financial Report accompanies this summary release and is available on the Otto Energy website at www.ottoenergy.com. Please refer to the audited financial statements for the IFRS financial information.

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800

Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

Operating revenue, net of royalties

23,028

31,258

Gathering and production charges (opex)

(3,738)

(2,874)

Cash Operating Gross Profit

19,290

28,384

Gain on derivatives

5,971

-

Net admin costs (G&A) *

(4,241)

(4,374)

New ventures and business development costs

(391)

(694)

Other income

244

168

EBITDAX

20,873

23,484

Exploration expenditures

(13,067)

(37,849)

EBITDA

7,806

(14,365)

Amortisation of capitalised developments

(6,564)

(4,959)

Depreciation - admin

(206)

(48)

EBIT

1,036

(19,372)

Finance income/(costs)

(2,392)

965

Net loss before tax

(1,356)

(18,407)

Tax

(2)

(2)

Net loss after tax

(1,358)

(18,409)

* Net admin costs (G&A) includes:

Disposal of property

(3)

(2)

employee benefits

(3,256)

(3,514)

corporate costs

(1,097)

(675)

FX losses

115

(183)

Net admin costs (G&A)

(4,241)

(4,374)

Reconciliation of net cash outflow from operating activities

Operating cash flows from operating activities

before exploration

10,468

23,706

Payments for exploration and evaluation

(11,189)

(36,867)

Net cash outflow from operating activities

(721)

(13,161)

Otto Energy Limited ASX Code: OEL ABN: 56 107 555 046 info@ottoenergy.com T: +61 8 6467 8800

Houston Office: Suite #1080, Two Allen Center, 1200 Smith Street, Houston, Texas 77002 T: +1 713-893-8894

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Otto Energy Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
03:15aOTTO ENERGY : Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
09/23OTTO ENERGY : Annual Reserves and Resources Statement
PU
09/15OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Appointment of CEO and Managing Director
AQ
09/14OTTO ENERGY : Appointment of CEO and Managing Director
PU
08/10OTTO ENERGY : Appendix 3X - Late Lodgement
PU
07/21OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Non-Executive Director Apppointment
AQ
06/11OTTO ENERGY : Board and executive restructure
AQ
04/15OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Macquarie Facility Minimum Liquidity Test Satisfied
AQ
04/10OTTO ENERGY : Entitlement Offer, Extension of Closing Date
AQ
04/07OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Company Update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 31,3 M - -
Net income 2019 -18,4 M - -
Net cash 2019 7,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 30,4 M 30,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 7,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Otto Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OTTO ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Utsler Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Johann Baptist Jetter Non-Executive Chairman
Paul G. Senycia Non-Executive Director
Kevin Small Non-Executive Director
Alexander Damien Harry Beard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OTTO ENERGY LIMITED-75.68%30
CNOOC LIMITED-42.05%44 877
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.33%35 309
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.24%21 182
ECOPETROL S.A.-41.18%21 111
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.76%19 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group