Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation

Date of Valuation Name of the Valuer Description of Property Valuation Currency Valuation Amount 31/12/2020 Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd OUE Bayfront in Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of 3 properties Singapore Dollar 1,181,000,000 31/12/2020 Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd One Raffles Place in Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of 3 properties Singapore Dollar 1,799,700,000 31/12/2020 Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd OUE Downtown in Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of 2 properties Singapore Dollar 900,000,000 31/12/2020 Savills Real Estate Valuation (Guangzhou) Ltd. Shanghai Branch Lippo Plaza in Shanghai, China - Please see the attached document for details of the property Yuan Renminbi 2,680,000,000 31/12/2020 Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd Mandarin Orchard Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of the property Singapore Dollar 1,157,000,000 31/12/2020 Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd Mandarin Gallery - Please see the attached document for details of the property Singapore Dollar 473,000,000 31/12/2020 Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd Crowne Plaza Changi Airport - Please see the attached document for details of the property Singapore Dollar 468,500,000