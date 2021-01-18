Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust    TS0U   SG2G60000004

OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(TS0U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation

01/18/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 18, 2021 23:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG210118OTHRCFRL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kelvin Chua
Designation Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see the attached document.
Additional Details
Valuation Details
Date of Valuation Name of the Valuer Description of Property Valuation Currency Valuation Amount
31/12/2020 Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd OUE Bayfront in Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of 3 properties Singapore Dollar 1,181,000,000
31/12/2020 Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd One Raffles Place in Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of 3 properties Singapore Dollar 1,799,700,000
31/12/2020 Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd OUE Downtown in Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of 2 properties Singapore Dollar 900,000,000
31/12/2020 Savills Real Estate Valuation (Guangzhou) Ltd. Shanghai Branch Lippo Plaza in Shanghai, China - Please see the attached document for details of the property Yuan Renminbi 2,680,000,000
31/12/2020 Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd Mandarin Orchard Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of the property Singapore Dollar 1,157,000,000
31/12/2020 Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd Mandarin Gallery - Please see the attached document for details of the property Singapore Dollar 473,000,000
31/12/2020 Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd Crowne Plaza Changi Airport - Please see the attached document for details of the property Singapore Dollar 468,500,000
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours 333 Orchard Road, #33-01, Singapore 238867
Reports available till date 18/04/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 110,268 bytes)


Disclaimer

OUE Commercial Reit published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:03:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
11:04aNOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : : Asset Valuation
PU
2020OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMEN : Obtains $674 Million Loan Refinancing
MT
2020OUE Commercial REIT Posts 16% Rise in Third Quarter Distributable Income
MT
2020OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMEN : C-REIT Announces 3Q 2020 Amount Available..
PU
2020CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Non-Independent Non-Exec..
PU
2020OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMEN : C-REIT Reports 1H 2020 Distribution Of S$..
PU
2020OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMEN : Debt - Listing Confirmation - S$100,000,0..
PU
2020OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMEN : C-REIT Reports 44.5% Increase In 1Q 2020 ..
PU
2020OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMEN : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
2020OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMEN : Group To Re-Brand Mandarin Orchard Singap..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 313 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2020 116 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
Net Debt 2020 2 602 M 1 954 M 1 954 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 6,37%
Capitalization 2 087 M 1 570 M 1 568 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,46 SGD
Last Close Price 0,39 SGD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shu Lin Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yi Shyan Lee Chairman
Lionel Chua Chief Financial Officer
Lian Huat Loh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Usha Ranee Chandradas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%1 591
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-0.90%63 063
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-2.17%38 237
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.53%24 484
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-5.66%21 899
SEGRO PLC1.41%15 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ