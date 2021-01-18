Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation
Announcement Title
Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 18, 2021 23:56
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference
SG210118OTHRCFRL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kelvin Chua
Designation
Company Secretary, OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE Commercial REIT)
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see the attached document.
Additional Details
Valuation Details
Date of Valuation
Name of the Valuer
Description of Property
Valuation Currency
Valuation Amount
31/12/2020
Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd
OUE Bayfront in Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of 3 properties
Singapore Dollar
1,181,000,000
31/12/2020
Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd
One Raffles Place in Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of 3 properties
Singapore Dollar
1,799,700,000
31/12/2020
Savills Valuation and Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd
OUE Downtown in Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of 2 properties
Singapore Dollar
900,000,000
31/12/2020
Savills Real Estate Valuation (Guangzhou) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
Lippo Plaza in Shanghai, China - Please see the attached document for details of the property
Yuan Renminbi
2,680,000,000
31/12/2020
Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd
Mandarin Orchard Singapore - Please see the attached document for details of the property
Singapore Dollar
1,157,000,000
31/12/2020
Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd
Mandarin Gallery - Please see the attached document for details of the property
Singapore Dollar
473,000,000
31/12/2020
Cushman & Wakefield VHS Pte Ltd
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport - Please see the attached document for details of the property
Singapore Dollar
468,500,000
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours
333 Orchard Road, #33-01, Singapore 238867
Reports available till date
18/04/2021
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 110,268 bytes)
Disclaimer
OUE Commercial Reit published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:03:04 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
All news about OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Sales 2020
313 M
235 M
235 M
Net income 2020
116 M
87,4 M
87,4 M
Net Debt 2020
2 602 M
1 954 M
1 954 M
P/E ratio 2020
17,8x
Yield 2020
6,37%
Capitalization
2 087 M
1 570 M
1 568 M
EV / Sales 2020
15,0x
EV / Sales 2021
14,4x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
29,9%
Chart OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends OUE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
0,46 SGD
Last Close Price
0,39 SGD
Spread / Highest target
29,9%
Spread / Average Target
18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
1,30%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.