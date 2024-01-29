OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. The principal activity of the Trust is to invest, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for commercial purposes, including real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes in financial and business hubs and hospitality and/or hospitality-related purposes, within and outside of Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. Its segments include Hospitality, Commercial, and Office. It operates through two geographical segments: Singapore and China. Its portfolio includes OUE Bayfront, One Raffles Place, OUE Downtown Office, Lippo Plaza, Mandarin Gallery, Hilton Singapore Orchard, and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport. The Trust's property portfolio consists of approximately 2.2 million square feet (sq ft) of prime office and retail space, and 1,643 upper upscale hotel rooms. The Trust's manager is OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd.

Sector Diversified REITs