Change - Announcement of Cessation::CESSATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Appendix A
Past Directorships (for the last 5 years)
Ausco Martin Pty Limited
Far East Martin Pty Ltd
Far East Services (Australia) Pty Ltd
Far East Scarborough (Perth) Pty Ltd
Far East Central (Sydney) Pty Ltd
Far East Landed Homes Pty Ltd
Far East Lt. Bourke (Melbourne) Pty Ltd
Far East Martin Land Management Pty Ltd
Martin Heritage Management Pty Ltd
Precious Land (Australia) Pty Ltd
Precious Martin Pty Ltd
Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Toga Hotel Management Holdings Pty Ltd
Toga Hotel Property Holdings Pty Limited
Toga Hotel Property Investments Pty Limited
Vibe Hotel Services Pty Limited
Value Lodging Pty Limited
Medina Property Services Pty Limited
Toga European Hotel Holdings Pty Limited
Toga Danish Hotel Holdings Pty Limited
Toga Hotels (Employment) Pty Limited
Toga Hotels (Employment) No. 2 Pty Limited
Toga Hotels Property Investments No. 2 Pty Limited
Toga Hotels Property Investments No. 3 Pty Limited
Toga Hotel Security Holdings Pty Limited
Toga Hotel Holdings Pty Limited
Far East Orchard Sydney 1 Pty Ltd
RS Four Pte Ltd
QOMM Holdings Pte Ltd
Disclaimer
