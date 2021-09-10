Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement of Cessation::CESSATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

09/10/2021 | 10:42am EDT
Appendix A

Past Directorships (for the last 5 years)

  1. Ausco Martin Pty Limited
  2. Far East Martin Pty Ltd
  3. Far East Services (Australia) Pty Ltd
  4. Far East Scarborough (Perth) Pty Ltd
  5. Far East Central (Sydney) Pty Ltd
  6. Far East Landed Homes Pty Ltd
  7. Far East Lt. Bourke (Melbourne) Pty Ltd
  8. Far East Martin Land Management Pty Ltd
  9. Martin Heritage Management Pty Ltd
  10. Precious Land (Australia) Pty Ltd
  11. Precious Martin Pty Ltd
  12. Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte. Ltd.
  13. Toga Hotel Management Holdings Pty Ltd
  14. Toga Hotel Property Holdings Pty Limited
  15. Toga Hotel Property Investments Pty Limited
  16. Vibe Hotel Services Pty Limited
  17. Value Lodging Pty Limited
  18. Medina Property Services Pty Limited
  19. Toga European Hotel Holdings Pty Limited
  20. Toga Danish Hotel Holdings Pty Limited
  21. Toga Hotels (Employment) Pty Limited
  22. Toga Hotels (Employment) No. 2 Pty Limited
  23. Toga Hotels Property Investments No. 2 Pty Limited
  24. Toga Hotels Property Investments No. 3 Pty Limited
  25. Toga Hotel Security Holdings Pty Limited
  26. Toga Hotel Holdings Pty Limited
  27. Far East Orchard Sydney 1 Pty Ltd
  28. RS Four Pte Ltd
  29. QOMM Holdings Pte Ltd

Disclaimer

Oue Lippo Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 14:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
