|Announcement Title
|Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 2, 2024 7:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240402MEETBPUW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Kelvin Chua
|Designation
|Company Secretary, OUE REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE REIT)
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2023
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the attached documents for the following: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting; 2. Proxy Form; and 3. Letter to Unitholders in relation to the Proposed Renewal of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate.
|Additional Text
|The Annual Report of OUE Real Estate Investment Trust and the attached documents have been posted on the corporate website at the URL www.ouereit.com and SGX website on 2 April 2024. For details, please refer to the announcement posted on the SGX website, www.sgx.com on 2 April 2024.
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|24/04/2024 10:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|22/04/2024 10:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|Hilton Singapore Orchard (333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867), Grand Ballroom, Level 6, Orchard Wing
Attachment 1
Attachment 2
Attachment 3
