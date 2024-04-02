OUE Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Singapore-based diversified real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering stable distributions and providing sustainable long-term growth in return to holders of units (Unitholders) by investing in income-producing real estate used primarily for hospitality, retail and/or office purposes in financial and business hubs, as well as real estate-related assets. With six assets in Singapore and one in Shanghai, the property portfolio comprises about 1,655 upper upscale hotel rooms and approximately 2.2 million square feet of prime office and retail space. In Singapore, the Company owns two hotels, Hilton Singapore Orchard, and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport. The Company's office assets, such as OUE Bayfront, One Raffles Place and OUE Downtown Office, are situated within the Central Business District (CBD). The Company is managed by OUE REIT Management Pte. Ltd.

Sector Diversified REITs