Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 2, 2024 7:28
Status New
Announcement Reference SG240402MEETBPUW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kelvin Chua
Designation Company Secretary, OUE REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of OUE REIT)
Financial Year End 31/12/2023
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached documents for the following: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting; 2. Proxy Form; and 3. Letter to Unitholders in relation to the Proposed Renewal of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate.
Additional Text The Annual Report of OUE Real Estate Investment Trust and the attached documents have been posted on the corporate website at the URL www.ouereit.com and SGX website on 2 April 2024. For details, please refer to the announcement posted on the SGX website, www.sgx.com on 2 April 2024.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 24/04/2024 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 22/04/2024 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Hilton Singapore Orchard (333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867), Grand Ballroom, Level 6, Orchard Wing

